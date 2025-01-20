Dan Lanning visits 4-star RB recruit DeZephen Walker with an offer amid interest from Nebraska and Kansas

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning recently returned to his Kansas City roots to bolster the program’s recruiting efforts. On Friday, Lanning visited Raymore-Peculiar High School and extended an offer to DeZephen Walker, a four-star junior running back.

Walker, a dynamic 1,000-yard all-purpose back with 4.4-second speed in the 40-yard dash, posted the news of Lanning’s visit and offer on X, writing:

"Great Visit With Head Coach Dan Lanning From The University of Oregon! Congratulations on Being The Regular Season #1 Team in The Nation!! Again, We Appreciate The Offer, Go Ducks!!!"

Walker, who tallied eight touchdowns during his junior season, has attracted significant interest from top programs nationwide. His impressive offer list includes Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, UCF and Wisconsin.

Among these, Nebraska and Kansas have emerged as early favorites, with Walker scheduling official visits to the Jayhawks on May 30 and the Cornhuskers in late June.

In addition to his visit with Walker, Lanning met with Jackson Cantwell, the nation’s No. 2 recruit in the 2026 class and a standout offensive lineman at Nixa High School. The 6-foot-8, 315-pound tackle has offers from nearly every major program and has expressed strong interest in Oregon, crediting his connection with Lanning as a key factor.

Dan Lanning’s recruiting trip also included a stop at Lincoln-Way East High School in Illinois, where he connected with quarterback Jonas Williams, who committed to Oregon in August. The Ducks coach also made stops at Lee’s Summit High School in Missouri and several other schools in Kansas and Illinois.

Ohio State’s Chip Kelly takes subtle jab at Dan Lanning ahead of national championship

In his first season with the Buckeyes, Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly made pointed remarks about Oregon during his preview of Monday's national championship clash with Notre Dame.

Kelly referenced a critical moment from Ohio State’s narrow 32-31 loss to Oregon earlier in the season, highlighting a controversial penalty involving the Ducks.

During the regular-season matchup in Eugene, Dan Lanning sent 12 players onto the field following a timeout as Ohio State faced a third-and-25 with 10 seconds remaining. Though the Buckeyes gained five yards due to the infraction, the resulting play consumed four crucial seconds, effectively ending Ohio State's chances to secure the win.

While discussing Notre Dame’s defensive strategies, Kelly said:

“They can double anybody they want, but they can’t double everybody. If they do, it’s a penalty—they have too many guys on the field. And we saw that before against some team, sometime before in a game.”

Kelly’s ties to Oregon run deep. From 2009 to 2012, he led the Ducks to a 46-7 record, claiming three Pac-12 titles and guiding the team to the 2011 national championship game.

