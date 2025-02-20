Darius Acuff Jr takes No. 1 spot at the week 12 Nike EYBL Scholastic 

Five-star Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. has proven to be not just a great passer, but a deadly shooter as well. During week 12 of the Nike EYBL Scholastic League, League Ready revealed which players have the most points per game in one of the most competitive high school leagues in the country, and the IMG Academy point guard topped the rankings.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Darius Acuff Jr. leads all players in scoring for Week 12 with 25.2 points per game. This is followed by CIA Bella Vista Prep's Miles Sadler who scored 16.4 points per game, and then La Lumiere's Darius Adams who scored 16.2 points per game.

Acuff Jr. has been a very consistent scorer for IMG Academy despite the team losing two games in a row against fellow Nike EYBL Scholastic teams. This includes that 68-65 loss to Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders where the five-star point guard dropped a game-high 21 points in that losing effort.

Ad

The IMG Academy star point guard also made the Top 5 in assists for the Nike EYBL Scholastic league week 12, taking second place behind Katrelle Harmon of Wasatch Academy. Harmon averages 6.4 assists per game, while Acuff averages 5.3 assists per game. Link Academy's Jerry Easter is in the third spot with 5.1 assists per game.

Acuff is ranked the No. 5 overall in the ESPN 100 Rankings. He committed and signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks last year and is expected to team up with fellow five-star guard Meleek Thomas in Lafayette.

Ad

Darius Acuff Jr. and IMG Academy just have two games against Nike EYBL Scholastic teams left

As for how Darius Acuff Jr.'s team, the IMG Academy Ascenders, has been doing, they have been struggling. Aside from that loss against Long Island Lutheran, the Ascenders also lost to No. 1 ranked CIA Bella Vista Prep, 91-82. This is despite Acuff posting 32 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Ad

However, IMG Academy has a big chance to bounce back on Friday when it takes on Orangeville Academy. The team currently has a 1-8 record in the Nike EYBL Scholastic and is second-to-last in the standings, just above the still-winless Legacy Early College.

After that will be a much tougher matchup, as Darius Acuff Jr. and IMG Academy will next take on defending Chipotle National champion Montverde Academy. The Eagles also lost twice in a row against EYBL Scholastic teams and are hoping to bounce back on Saturday against the Ascenders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback