Days ahead of Longhorns' career, Aaliyah Crump announces ambassadorship for organization started by $50 million worth former Olympian

Top five prospect Aaliyah Crump from the 2025 class is heading to Texas. Before that, however, the five-star small forward from Montverde Academy in Florida announced her partnership with Lance Armstrong's charitable organization fighting cancer, Livestrong, as well as the Texas One Fund. She announced on Tuesday via Instagram.

"Hey everyone, my name is Aaliyah Crump and I am from Minnetonka, Minnesota," she said in the video. "This upcoming season, I'll be playing basketball at the University of Texas. I'm super excited to announce that I'm gonna be a Live Strong ambassador.

"I'm so proud to be part of team that is all about strength, support, and making an impact in this world."

Livestrong is a charity foundation founded in 1997 by Armstrong, whose net worth is estimated to be $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. It started out as yellow wristbands to spread awareness and support cancer survivors and has since grown into a global organization to fight cancer.

Armstrong, a cycling legend and a former Olympian, is himself a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with testicular cancer and beating the disease. This led to his big comeback, winning the Tour de France for a record seven consecutive times from 1999 to 2005.

However, he was soon stripped of his titles after he was found to have allegedly used performance-enhancing drugs. This alleged incident marred what would have been one of the biggest career comebacks in sports.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer talks about Aaliyah Crump signing with Texas

Aaliyah Crump signed with Texas in November, with coach Vic Schaefer proudly announcing her signing. He spoke about the five-star small forward's impressive game.

"Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student athlete here at The University of Texas," Schaefer said.

"She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist and I believe the best is yet to come."

He also spoke about her basketball skills.

"She is highly motivated and her skill set is off the charts. Her court vision is elite and rare," he added. "Aaliyah plays very unselfish basketball, yet at the same time she is a high-level scorer."

Together with Agot Makeer, Aaliyah Crump led the Montverde Academy Eagles to the final of the Chipotle National championships. However, they lost to in-state rivals IMG Academy in April.

