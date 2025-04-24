ABC Prep's Bella Hines shows support as Agot Makeer officially signs for Dawn Staley’s South Carolina

Dive-star LSU signee Bella Hines has already signed her letter of intent to coach Kim Mulkey's program, and she has shown that she is also happy when others get to sign with their schools of choice. This is evident as she posted about her Nike Hoop Summit teammate Agot Makeer officially signing her letter of intent with South Carolina on Thursday.

Bella Hines shows support for Team World teammate Agot Makeer after she signs with South Carolina (Source: IG/ bellahines.3)

Hines and Makeet played for Team World during the Nike Hoop Summit on April 12. Hines, who is of Mexican descent, represented Mexico, while Makeer represented Canada.

Team USA, anchored by No. 3-ranked Jazzy Davidson's 17 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks, won the game 90-78. Makeer had five points and three rebounds for Team World, while Hines had four points, three rebounds and three assists.

Makeer, who is ranked No. 4 overall from the class of 2025, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, will be teaming up with her four-star Team World teammate Ayla McDowell at South Carolina. McDowell represented Brazil and is the No. 25 overall from the Class of 2025 per On3.

Meanwhile, Hines is one of four five-stars recruited by Kim Mulkey's program at LSU. The others include ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox and Divine Bourrage.

What will Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers get in Bella Hines?

In recruiting Bella Hines, the LSU Tigers will be getting a great point guard and an excellent perimeter shooter who can punish opponents from beyond the arc.

She has already surpassed 2,000 career points in high school and averaged 32.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. As a scoring machine, she is known to drop over 50 points in back-to-back games in her senior year at ABC Prep. Here is how Kim Mulkey described Hines:

"Bella has a knack for scoring the ball," Mulkey said on Nov. 14. "She is a standout 3-point shooter, which is something we were looking for in this class. Not only can she score but she also has a top-level commitment to defense.

"Bella has had a great start to her senior year and is proving to be a game changer on both ends of the floor. We are excited she is officially an LSU Tiger."

For her part, Hines chose LSU because she admitted she wanted to become part of a winning program, with Mulkey having the pedigree to win a national championship.

