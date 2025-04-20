WATCH: LSU commit Bella Hines laces it up against content creator Duke Dennis

Five-star guard Bella Hines will be moving to LSU soon, but before that, she had some business to take care of in Washington, DC on Friday. She competed for Team Air during the Jordan Brand Classic and even appeared on a stream by popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Duke Dennis.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dennis is a part of the content group AMP and is best known for his gaming content regarding NBA 2K. However, the content creator has shown that he can also play, though he was outplayed by an elite female high school star in Bella Hines, who defeated Dennis in their one-on-one game on stream.

Duke Dennis started things off with a shot over Hines, though the LSU-bound five-star soon answered, getting the streamer to bite on a pump fake. She also showed that she is deadly from the outside and can also score in the paint. As for Dennis, he also sank a three and scored a few more in the paint, but ultimately lost to Bella Hines.

Ad

Hines is one of four five-star Class of 2025 prospects Kim Mulkey recruited for the Bayou Tigers, the others being ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox and Divine Bourrage.

As for how well Bella Hines did during the Jordan Brand Classic, she scored eight points, one rebound, and three assists to help Team Flight beat Team Air, 126-108. The game's MVP honors went to No. 1-ranked Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez, who dropped 24 points, five assist,s and five steals.

Ad

LSU star Flau’Jae Johnson reacts to Bella Hines beating Duke Dennis one-on-one on stream

Bella Hines will be coming into LSU with a ton of hype, and one person who has said she cannot wait for the incoming freshman to arrive is LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson, who will not be going to the WNBA just yet.

Ad

Johnson, who Hines will be playing with at LSU next season, was one of the many who commented on the video of her beating streamer Dennis Duke and admitted that she cannot wait for Hines to arrive on campus.

"And she popping it 😂😂 can’t wait till she get on campus 🐯," said the LSU star and future Hines teammate.

Expand Tweet

Hines, who has signed a deal with Jordan Brand, played in El Dorado High School before transferring to ABC Prep in New Mexico for her senior year. She notched 3,018 career points in high school.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More