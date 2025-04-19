Aaliyah Chavez stats: How did the elite Oklahoma Sooners-bound hooper perform at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic?

Five-star point guard Aaliyah Chavez may not be the consensus No. 1 anymore after falling down the ESPNW 100 rankings, but this might have motivated her even more. The Oklahoma signee was on fire during Friday's Jordan Brand Classic, dropping 24 points, five assists and five steals in a statement performance. This led to her being named the girls' game's MVP.

Aaliyah Chavez led Team Flight to a 126-108 victory over Team Air. The prospect who took the No. 1 ranking from her in the ESPNW 100, Jazzy Davidson, was her teammate on Team Flight, and she also had an excellent night, with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and one block.

Sienna Betts, who was part of that star-studded Team Flight roster, also had a dominant performance with 22 points, six rebounds and one assist. She also fell down the ESPNW rankings after teammate Davidson became the new No. 1 on Friday, falling from No. 2 to No. 3, with Chavez being the new No. 2. Jazzy Davidson went from No. 3 to No. 1.

Team Air was led by North Carolina-bound Nyla Brooks, who outscored Chavez with a game-high 28 points and also had a double-double with 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals. UConn commit Kelis Fisher added 23 points, three assists and two steals, while Stanford commit Hailee Swain added 18 points, two rebounds and one block for Team Air.

This was Aaliyah Chavez's third high school all-star game of the month, as she also played during the McDonald's All-American Game and the Nike Hoop Summit. The Jordan Brand Classic was her best performance out of those three outings.

Aaliyah Chavez makes it official as she signs her letter of intent with the Oklahoma Sooners

Just a day before her MVP performance at the Jordan Brand Classic, Aaliyah Chavez signed her letter of intent with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Chavez made headlines when she finally decided to commit to Oklahoma after a very long recruitment process, where she chose the school over Texas, Texas Tech and South Carolina. She initially also had LSU and UCLA as part of her final six, but those two schools withdrew from contention.

In her senior season, Aaliyah Chavez averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game. She also led the Monterey Lady Plainsmen to their first 5A Division II state title in over 40 years.

