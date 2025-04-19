Carmelo Anthony dons Jordan Brand Classic MVP jacket on son Kiyan Anthony as he nearly beats dad's record

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony may not have played much during the Nike Hoop Summit, but he popped off during the Jordan Brand Classic on Saturday. The Long Island Lutheran shooting guard outshone teammates five-star Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson to be named the Boys' Game MVP. He had 26 points and five rebounds in his MVP performance.

Team Air, which Kiyan is part of, defeated Team Flight, which included AJ Dybantsa and Darius Acuff Jr., 141-124.

During the awarding ceremony, Kiyan's dad, Carmelo Anthony, who is also a Jordan Brand All-American, was the one who awarded him his Jordan Brand Classic MVP jacket. Elite shooting coach Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews also awarded him the SC Top 10 Chain.

Carmelo Anthony had a game-high 27 points in the 2002 edition of the annual high school all-star game, with Kiyan just coming close with 26. He was seen sitting courtside with Matthews during the game.

Kiyan Anthony's Team Air teammate, Caleb Wilson, a North Carolina commit, had a game-high 28 points and six rebounds. Tounde Yessoufou also did well in the game, as he had 19 points and three rebounds for Team Air. Meanwhile, Team Flight was led by AJ Dybantsa, who had 25 points and nine rebounds.

Nate Ament and Cameron Boozer, who were both part of Team Air, were relatively quiet, as they each had 10 points. Meanwhile, Arkansas signees Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas had great games for Team Flight, with Acuff getting 22 points, while Thomas had 16. Kiyan Anthony's future teammate at Syracuse, Sadiq White, had 10 points for Team Flight.

Kiyan Anthony's final ESPN 100 ranking revealed

Meanwhile, ESPN updated its ESPN 100 rankings for the final time this season, and it revealed that Kiyan Anthony has remained at No. 35 overall from the Class of 2025. This updated ranking came even after Kiyan Anthony led Long Island Lutheran to the final of the Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament and the quarterfinal of the Chipotle Nationals.

AJ Dybantsa retained his No. 1 ranking, but Cameron Boozer fell to No. 3, with Darryn Peterson now being the new No. 2-ranked overall. Nate Ament is still the No. 4, while Caleb Wilson is the No. 5-ranked overall from the Class of 2025.

While Kiyan is coming into Syracuse with a lot of hype, he won't be the highest-ranked recruit for the Orange, as Sadiq White of IMG Academy is ranked a little higher than him at No. 27 overall.

