Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony fails to impress at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit: Here is a look at his stats from the game

Kiyan Anthony played during the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland on Saturday. However, he played for Team World as a representative of Puerto Rico. Team USA defeated Team World 124-114 in overtime, but the four-star Syracuse signee did not get much playing time in a team filled with many other global talents.

Despite having a stellar season with one of the country's top teams, Long Island Lutheran, Anthony was only given nine minutes of playing time and scored only one point. He had two rebounds but was 0-for-3 from the field.

The son of Carmelo Anthony spent most of the game on the bench, and it was Beninese star and Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou who shined for Team World. The U.S.-based West African star, considered a five-star prospect by ESPN, had a game-high 24 points, three assists and two steals. Team World also showcased Serbian forward Bogoljub Marković, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The international stars held tight, giving out a furious fourth-quarter run that forced overtime.

However, Team USA was too much, with AJ Dybantsa and Darius Acuff Jr. each having 24 points apiece, while Cameron Boozer had 22 points and a whopping 16 rebounds to help lead the Americans to the hard-fought victory.

Kiyan Anthony will get another chance to shine at the Jordan Brand Classic

Despite not doing well at the Nike Hoop Summit, Kiyan Anthony has had a stellar year, leading the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders to the final of the Nike EYBL Scholastic and then to the Chipotle Nationals before losing in the second round to Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep by just one point in overtime.

Anthony was invited to the Jordan Brand Classic and will play for Team Air. His teammates will include the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, as well as Nate Ament, Darrun Peterson, Brayden Burries and his Team World teammate Tounde Yessoufou.

They will take on Team Flight, which will include AJ Dybantsa, Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas and Chris Cenac Jr.

The Jordan Brand Classic will happen on April 18 at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. It is an annual all-star game, much like the McDonald's All-American Game and the Nike Hoop Summit, with NBA greats like Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and more previously playing in it.

