“Beautiful piece of artwork”: Fans react to $1.1 million NIL-valued Kiyan Anthony’s special tattoo

With Holy Week fast approaching, four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, whose NIL is valued at $1.1 million, revealed a new tattoo of Jesus Christ with a crown of thorns. The new tattoo featured Christ nailed on the cross along with the two criminals at Golgotha near his wrists.

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La, is very religious and open about her Christian faith. This new tattoo from the Long Island Lutheran shooting guard reflects that and has fans talking on Instagram.

"That’s actually a beautiful piece of artwork! Jesus is amazing," one fan wrote.

"Not for me, but good-looking work," another wrote.

"At least he’s getting quality tattoos," another wrote.

The tattoo was done in the style of Cesare Borgia, inspired by the artworks of Christ commissioned by the rich and powerful Borgia Family in Italy during the Renaissance. However, some weren't very fond of the style, which usually portrayed Jesus as a caucasian, and they let their opinions be known.

"I don’t even like them Cesar Borgia Jesus portraits, but his artist spazzed….," one wrote.

"Cesar Borgia portraits will never be 🔥," another wrote.

"Yall don’t even know what Jesus looked like. Buddy got a random man on his arm," another wrote.

Carmelo Anthony gave son Kiyan Anthony advice regarding NIL deals

Carmelo Anthony has earned millions over his years playing in the NBA. However, most of it also came from endorsement deals with companies like Nike and AT&T. With his expertise in dealing with these companies, the elder Anthony admitted to On3 that he gave some sage advice regarding money and NIL deals to his son.

“When looking at NIL deals, look for the long-term and look for the longevity in a deal,” he said in an On3 interview in February. “Don’t just try to do all these one-off deals where you can make some money. Look for long-term deals where you can actually build a relationship with the … NIL brand."

"I feel like that’s another reason I picked AT&T. Not to only do it with my dad, but to build a relationship with them and to have longevity and just to keep it going throughout the years," he said, mentioning the AT&T commercial he did with Kiyan Anthony, Dwayne Wade, and legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.

Kiyan Anthony will be heading to Syracuse this fall and will aim to continue and surpass his father's legacy at the school. Carmelo won Syracuse's first national title in 2003.

