Here's a look at the exclusive colorway edition Air Jordan 3 for 2025 Jordan Brand Classic hoopers; to stay unreleased for retail purchase

Playing in the Jordan Brand Classic has its perks, and its most famous one has finally been revealed to the public.

Ad

The girls and boys playing in the annual high school all-star game will each get exclusive colorway editions of the Air Jordan 3 sneakers:

Ad

Trending

The design has taken its inspiration from the original "White Cement" colorway and was revealed in one of Washington DC's most iconic restaurants, Ben's Chili Bowl. The game will take place in Washington, DC, on Saturday, April 18.

There are a few changes to this Air Jordan 3 colorway from the original "White Cement," with the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic edition having a marbled blue mustache and lighter blue eyelets.

The tongue will also feature the annual all-star game's logo in its tongue, instead of the usual Air Jordan logo.

Ad

These shoes will only be given to those playing in the boys' and girls' games on Saturday, with the exclusive colorway not being released to the public.

However, it should be noted that after the game, these shoes may possibly hit the second-hand market, as previous Jordan Brand Classic-exclusive sneakers have. These second-hand player-exclusive shoes do sell for a premium though.

Previous Jordan Brand Classic exclusive shoes include an iridescent Air Jordan 1 Low during the 2022 edition, as well as an Air Jordan 10 from 2018.

Ad

Who will be playing in this year's Jordan Brand Classic?

The Jordan Brand Classic will see Team Flight take on Team Air for both the girls' and the boys' games. The games will feature some of the biggest names in high school basketball, and they even include a few stars affiliated with other sneaker brands like Adidas and Reebok.

Team Air Boys will include Nate Ament, Kiyan Anthony, Cayden Boozer, Cameron Boozer, Brayden Burries, Kingston Flemings, Nik Khamenia, Acaden Lewis, Alex Lloyd, Trey McKenney, Darryn Peterson, Jaden Toombs and Tounde Yessoufou.

Ad

Team Flight Boys will include Darius Acuff Jr., Darius Adams, Chris Cenac Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Jerry Easter, Davion Hannah, Jalen Haralson, CJ Ingram, Jasper Johnson, Jalen Reece, Meleek Thomas, Sadiq White and Caleb Wilson.

Meanwhile, Team Air Girls will have Dee Alexander, Nyla Brooks, Kaelyn Carroll, Zhen Craft, Kelis Fisher, ZaKiyah Johnson, Leah Macy, Agot Makeer, Deniya Prawl, Emilee Skinner, Lara Somfai, Hailee Swain and Nylah Wilson.

Finally, Team Flight Girls will include Suenna Betts, Divine Bourrage, Aaliyah Chavez, Aaliyah Crump, Jazzy Davidson, Jaliya Davis, Addison Deal, Alexandra Eschmeyer, Bella Hines, Grace Knox, Ayla AcDowell, Puff Morris and Jordan Speiser.

Each of these players will be getting one pair of these newly-revealed exclusive colorways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More