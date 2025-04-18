Jordan Brand Classic 2025 boys rosters: Full list of top college prospects playing in the invitational ft. AJ Dybantsa, Kiyan Anthony

The Jordan Brand Classic is set to take place on Friday, with some of the biggest high school basketball stars playing in both the boys' and girls' games. This will be the third big high school all-star game this month, following the McDonald's All-American on April 1 and the Nike Hoop Summit on April 12.

The boys will be playing for either Team Flight or Team Air, and the full rosters for both teams have been revealed.

All players for the Jordan Brand Classic 2025 boys' game

Darius Acuff Jr., Team Flight

This five-star Arkansas signee is regarded as one of the best point guards in high school. He is a deadly scorer and is adept at finding the open man.

Darius Adams, Team Flight

Adams helped make La Lumiere one of the top teams in Indiana, and he has proven to be a great scorer as well. He has committed to UConn.

Chris Cenac Jr., Team Flight

One of Houston's three five-star signees, this future Cougar is regarded as one of the top power forwards in high school, leading Link Academy to the Nike EYBL Scholastic title.

AJ Dybantsa, Team Flight

Probably the biggest name in Team Flight, AJ Dybantsa will be coming into the Jordan Brand Classic as the No. 1-ranked prospect from the Class of 2025. He has committed to BYU.

Herry Easter, Team Flight

This USC commit will be teaming up with his Link Academy teammate Chris Cenac and Davion Hannah for probably the final time in high school after they both won the Nike EYBL Scholastic title for the Lions.

Davion Hannah, Team Flight

The third Link Academy star on Team Flight, this four-star is going to Alabama next season after a championship-winning run with the Lions.

Jalen Haralson, Team Flight

One-half of La Lumiere's five-star duo with Darius Adams, Haralson is a Notre Dame signee with a lot of potential.

CJ Ingram, Team Flight

After Cooper Flagg left Montverde Academy, CJ Ingram carried the Eagles and was one of the most improved players this season. He is going to Florida.

Jasper Johnson, Team Flight

One of two OTE stars on Team Flight, this five-star Kentucky signee plays for RWE and helped lead the team to the No. 3 seed in the OTE playoffs.

Jalen Reece, Team Flight

Before he heads to LSU next year, Jalen Reece will play for Team Flight at the Jordan Brand Classic. He helped Oak Ridge become one of the best high school teams in Florida.

Meleek Thomas, Team Flight

Meleek Thomas helped the City Reapers get to the final of the OTE championships. He will team up with Darius Acuff at the Jordan Brand Classic before both of them head to Arkansas.

Sadiq White, Team Flight

Before he teams up with Kiyan Anthony at Syracuse, he will join forces with IMG Academy teammate Darius Acuff one last time at the Jordan Brand Classic.

Caleb Wilson, Team Flight

North Carolina is banking a lot on five-star Caleb Wilson, as he follows in the footsteps of the school's greatest basketball star, Michael Jordan, at Jordan's own Jordan Brand Classic.

Nate Ament, Team Air

Nate Ament may be affiliated more with Reebok, but this uncommitted five-star will be one of the biggest names during the Jordan Brand Classic.

Kiyan Anthony, Team Air

Following in his dad, Carmelo Anthony's footsteps, Kiyan Anthony seeks to continue his dad's legacy at Syracuse. Before that, he will aim to leave a mark at the Jordan Brand Classic.

Cayden Boozer, Team Air

Cayden usually comes as a set with his twin brother, Cameron, and he is considered one of the best playmakers in high school today.

Cameron Boozer, Team Air

The other half of the Boozer Twins, Cameron, is ranked No. 2 overall and forms what is considered the deadliest high school duo today with his twin. Both will go to Duke.

Brayden Burries, Team Air

Brayden Burries competed in Southern California, one of the most competitive high school basketball regions in the country, and came out a state champion. He remains uncommitted.

Kingston Flemings, Team Air

One of the biggest snubs during the McDonald's All-American, Kingston Flemings, will enter the Jordan Brand Classic with a chip on his shoulder. He will go to Houston.

Nik Khamenia, Team Air

Khamenia will team up with his future Duke teammates, the Boozer Twins, for the second time, and this might be a preview of what they could do together next season.

Acaden Lewis, Team Air

A former Gatorade State Player of the Year for DC, Acaden Lewis, shocked many when he decommitted from Kentucky. Still, he is considered one of the best point guards of his class.

Alex Lloyd, Team Air

This four-star Florida signee is athletic and can shoot. He is deadly when he gets hot but still needs to bulk up.

Trey McKenney, Team Air

This five-star Michigan signee is also a McDonald's All-American and is noted to be one of the most prolific scorers in his class.

Darryn Peterson, Team Air

Much like Ament, Peterson is more known for being a player for another brand, which is Adidas. However, he will play at the Jordan Brand Classic as one of the hottest players in his class, being 247Sports' No. 1-ranked prospect.

Jaden Toombs, Team Air

Toombs, one-half of Dynamic Prep's dynamic duo, would be without his usual partner-in-crime, Jermaine O'Neal Jr. However, he is still considered one of the best bigs in his class, even without his fellow SMU signee.

Tounde Yessoufu, Team Air

After impressing many during his stint at the Nike Hoop Summit last week, this five-star Baylor signee from Benin will seek to impress more people at the Jordan Brand Classic.

