"Duke is gonna get a great one with him": NBA scout Nate Duncan is in awe of Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer

Five-star power forward Cameron Boozer impressed many with his double-double performance during the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday. He had 22 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in Team USA's 123-114 overtime win over Team World.

Before the matchup, NBA scout Nate Duncan, who hosts the NBA Strategy Stream and the Dunc'd On Podcast, praised Boozer.

"The standout, of course, for this class is Cameron Boozer," Duncan said. "Going to Duke, almost 6'10 and about 250 points. He has a great skill level, but he makes the right decision every time, and he is amazing at playing through contact, moving the ball quickly and finishing inside. Duke is gonna get a great one with him."

Cameron, along with his twin brother and fellow five-star Duke signee Cayden, led the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers to become the best team in the country. Together, the Boozer Twins, the sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, won the Florida 7A state championship before winning the Chipotle National Championship two weeks ago.

While he is only ranked No. 2 by On3 and ESPN and No. 3 overall by 247Sports, Cameron has shown that he can fill up the stats sheet and lead a team to championship glory. Should he choose to leave for the NBA draft after next season, analysts agree that if he continues playing as he did in high school, he might even be picked No. 1.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer named the 7A-5A Players of the Year

The Boozer Twins often come as a set, playing together on the same team and even win awards as a set. The Miami Herald named them the Class 7A-5A Boys’ Basketball Players of the Year for Miami-Dade County.

This came after their national and state championship title wins. They also won three straight Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles with their AAU squad, Nightrydas Elite.

Cameron averaged 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season. Meanwhile, Cayden averaged 14.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 7.2 apg.

