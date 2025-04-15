  • home icon
  "Duke is gonna get a great one with him": NBA scout Nate Duncan is in awe of Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer

"Duke is gonna get a great one with him": NBA scout Nate Duncan is in awe of Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Apr 15, 2025 15:24 GMT
2025 Nike Hoop Summit - Source: Getty
2025 Nike Hoop Summit - Source: Getty

Five-star power forward Cameron Boozer impressed many with his double-double performance during the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday. He had 22 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in Team USA's 123-114 overtime win over Team World.

Before the matchup, NBA scout Nate Duncan, who hosts the NBA Strategy Stream and the Dunc'd On Podcast, praised Boozer.

"The standout, of course, for this class is Cameron Boozer," Duncan said. "Going to Duke, almost 6'10 and about 250 points. He has a great skill level, but he makes the right decision every time, and he is amazing at playing through contact, moving the ball quickly and finishing inside. Duke is gonna get a great one with him."
Cameron, along with his twin brother and fellow five-star Duke signee Cayden, led the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers to become the best team in the country. Together, the Boozer Twins, the sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, won the Florida 7A state championship before winning the Chipotle National Championship two weeks ago.

While he is only ranked No. 2 by On3 and ESPN and No. 3 overall by 247Sports, Cameron has shown that he can fill up the stats sheet and lead a team to championship glory. Should he choose to leave for the NBA draft after next season, analysts agree that if he continues playing as he did in high school, he might even be picked No. 1.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer named the 7A-5A Players of the Year

The Boozer Twins often come as a set, playing together on the same team and even win awards as a set. The Miami Herald named them the Class 7A-5A Boys’ Basketball Players of the Year for Miami-Dade County.

This came after their national and state championship title wins. They also won three straight Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles with their AAU squad, Nightrydas Elite.

Cameron averaged 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season. Meanwhile, Cayden averaged 14.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 7.2 apg.

Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.

Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.

As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.

When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan).

Edited by Ribin Peter
