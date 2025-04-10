"Enjoying the journey": Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas smiles for the camera as he shares snap from McDonald's All American shoot

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas had a stellar senior year, from being named to the upcoming Jordan Brand Classic to leading the City Reapers to the Overtime Elite Finals. However, one of his biggest highlights this year was his appearance at the McDonald's All-American Game in New York City on April 1.

The OTE star shared photos of himself suiting up for the winning West squad in the annual high school all-star game.

"Enjoying the journey," Thomas wrote in his latest Instagram story.

Meleek Thomas suiting up for the West Team at the McDonald's All-American Game (Source: Instagram/ meleek.thomas)

The West won the game 105-92, with this being the first time the West had won the McDonald's All-American Game against the East since 2018, with two years being canceled due to the pandemic.

Meleek Thomas ended the game with six points and four rebounds for the West, while future Arkansas teammate Darius Acuff Jr. scored 12 points for the East.

The West's Darryn Peterson was named the co-MVP with 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists, with the other co-MVP being the East's Cameron Boozer with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

AJ Dybantsa had 17 points and five rebounds, while Alijah Arenas contributed 11 points and two rebounds. Isiah Harwell, a Houston signee, led the East with 16 points and four rebounds, while Nate Ament contributed 12 points and three rebounds.

Meleek Thomas to team up with Darius Acuff Jr. before they suit up for Arkansas at the Jordan Brand Classic

Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. will play for Arkansas soon. Before that happens, they will be suiting up for Team Flight at the Jordan Brand Classic in Washington, DC, on April 18.

The two future Razorbacks spent the McDonald's All-American Game on opposite sides, and their team-up for Team Flight will provide fans a taste of what they would bring together for John Calipari's squad.

They will join AJ Dybantsa for that same team, as well as fellow five-stars Chris Cenac Jr., Darius Adams and Caleb Wilson. They will take on Team Air, which will include the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden, as well as MCDAAG co-MVP Darryn Peterson and Kiyan Anthony.

