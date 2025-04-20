"She cooked him," "Didn't wanna hurt her ego": Bella Hines going head-to-head against Duke Dennis sparks reaction from fans

Five-star LSU signee Bella Hines was in Washington, DC, for the annual high school all-star game known as the Jordan Brand Classic on Friday. While there, she agreed to appear on YouTuber and Twitch streamer Duke Dennis' stream and played one-on-one basketball against him and won.

Dennis, known best for his NBA 2K content, can actually play ball and kept things close against the high school star, but she was very clutch at shooting. This win by a female high school star over a grown man who is no pushover when it comes to hoops has gotten some fans talking:

"She cooked him," said one fan on X.

"I told ya'll, all Americans are significantly better than HBCU hoopers. These are kids getting NIL in the upper 6 and 7 figures. They aren't comparable to HBCU ballers who might get NIL if she look good or if he knows how to market himself," another X commenter pointed out.

"Don’t let the sexist virgins confuse you. she can hoop🔥🔥," another person reminded people.

However, there were still a few non-believers who thought that the streamer was going easy on Bella Hines.

"Unc duke didn't wanna hurt her ego 😭," one fan claimed.

"The fact that a streamer can even score on you period as a pro …. Yikes," said another commenter.

"He cooking her with streetwear on lol," added another commenter.

Bella Hines got Duke Dennis to bite on a pump fake and even shot a three over him, while Dennis showed he can play as he scored some on the paint and even hit a 3 against a five-star.

Hines will be one of four five-star recruits heading to LSU and play for Kim Mulkey's Tigers. The other three include ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox and Divine Bourrage.

How well did Bella Hines do during the Jordan Brand Classic?

As for why Bella Hines was in DC in the first place, she was part of Team Flight during the Jordan Brand Classic on Friday. Team Flight defeated Team Air in the girls' game on Friday, 126-108.

It was No. 1-ranked Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez who took home the MVP honors with 24 points, five assists and five steals.

As for Hines herself, the LSU-bound athlete had eight points, one rebound and three assists, playing only 15 minutes for Team Air. The team featured several other top-ranked five-stars like No. 3 Jazzy Davidson, who had 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists as well as No. 2 Sienna Betts with 22 points, six rebounds and one assist.

