Days after Braydon Hawthorne's commitment to Mark Pope's Kentucky, younger brother Zyon receives offer from AAC basketball team

Kentucky received a big late commitment in four-star small forward Braydon Hawthorne, who chose Mark Pope's program after decommitting from West Virginia. Just a few days after Braydon's commitment, his younger brother, Zyon Hawthorne, received an offer from AAC's Wichita State University on Thursday.

Soon after his younger brother received the offer, the No. 63-ranked overall prospect, the No. 16 small forward and the No. 1 player in West Virginia from the Class of 2025, took to Instagram to post in support of his brother.

4-star Braydon Hawthorne shares news that brother Zyon got offer from Wichita State (source: IG/ braydonhawthorne)

While Braydon is a four-star small forward prospect, his younger brother, Zyon, has remained unranked and unstarred by On3 and ESPN. He plays point guard for Woodrow Wilson High School in West Virginia and is part of the Class of 2026.

Braydon originally committed to West Virginia before reopening his recruitment. The four-star forward is joining other four-star prospects recruited into Mark Pope's program, Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno.

Here is how On3’s Jamie Shaw describes Braydon's game:

"Braydon Hawthorne is a unique player. A definite late-bloomer, someone who is already producing on the national stage, but his best basketball is still clearly in front of him. Currently in the 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9 range, Hawthorne has true wing skills," he said. "He can put the ball on the floor in the half-court to self create an opportunity."

Braydon Hawthorne was a big Kentucky fan growing up

Kentucky was in the final two in contention for Brayden Hawthorne, but the four-star soon chose to stay home. However, when he reopened his recruitment, the Wildcats had another chance, and they took it.

Soon after committing to Kentucky, Hawthorne opened up to KSR in an interview released on Wednesday. He revealed that he was a big Kentucky fan growing up and wearing the school's jersey means everything to him.

“I’m very excited because I was a part of that fan base growing up,” he said in the interview. “It means everything to me to wear that Kentucky on my chest and represent them. I’m ready to win No. 9 and speak it into existence. That’s the biggest thing for me, I believe.”

He also believes his versatility can be a big boost for the Wildcats and admitted that he still needs to put on some weight and get stronger physically.

