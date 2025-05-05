How many Kentucky men's basketball hoopers were selected with No. 1 pick in NBA draft?

Kentucky is well-known for producing NBA-worthy talent. With a strong fan base, the Wildcats excel in recruitment, player development, and coaching.

The program's preparedness has resulted in a major draft day success, with nearly 30 players securing a big league contract. These exclude all the inactive and retired players. However, the list is too short regarding the top pick in the NBA.

Kentucky has had only three players selected as No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

3. John Wall - top pick in the 2010 draft

John Wall not only became the first Wildcats player to make history but also echoed the arrival of John Calipari's coaching impact. He averaged 16.6 points, 6.5 assists and 4.3 assists on 46.1 percent shooting in his freshman year, winning the SEC Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Rupp Trophy and other accolades.

Wall was selected by the Washington Wizards, where he quickly found stardom behind his quick first step, speed and acrobatic layups. He made the NBA All-Star game roster five times and established the franchise as a playoff contender.

2. Anthony Davis - No. 1 overall in 2012

Anthony Davis was already a well-known talent during his freshman year with Kentucky, having played with the USAB before college. The center redefined the defensive potential of a freshman in his lone season with the program by averaging 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game. He was equally impactful on the offense, posting 14.2 points on 62.3 percent shooting.

AD joined the New Orleans as their first draft pick and played in the Olympics the same year. After a spell with the Pelicans, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 and lifted his first NBA title the following year. Davis was traded earlier this season and is currently aligned with the Dallas Mavericks.

1. Karl-Anthony Towns - first pick in the 2015 draft

KAT was the most versatile big man in his draft pool and represented a new generation of centers in the modern NBA. He bought a blend of size, shooting and IQ, enabling him to put up 10.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 2.3 spg for Kentucky.

Karl-Anthony Towns was the Minnesota Timberwolves's No. 1 pick and won the Rookie of the Year award. The center - who played nine years for the franchise including four postseasons - was traded to the New York Knicks last season.

