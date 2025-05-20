Days after decommitment from Big Ten school, Top-100 prospect Bryn Martin flips to Ohio State 

Four-star shooting guard Bryn Martin surprised many when she decommitted from Washington and reopened her recruiting on May 12. However, just a week after decommitting, Martin found a new school, announcing on Sunday that she has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. This is a big flip as she was awarded the Ohio Division 1 Player of the Year award.

When Martin announced her decision to commit to the Buckeyes, the four-star shooting guard and Ohio native wrote that she was "staying home." Her hometown of Springboro is just 80 miles southwest of Columbus, where Ohio State is.

According to the 2025 ESPN Hoopgurlz rankings, she is the No. 69 prospect from the Class of 2025, and though she came in late, her commitment is largely seen as a big boost to coach Kevin McGuff's squad. Ohio State was one of her primary choices before she committed to Washington.

She played for Springboro High School in Ohio, averaging 23 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game during her senior year. She was a finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball twice, never getting to win the prestigious award, but she did get the Ohio Division 1 Player of the Year award.

Despite the fanfare surrounding her announcement, Bryn Martin faces some competition for the shooting guard position, as Ohio State now has three viable choices at the position.

She will compete for playing time against senior Chance Gray and sophomore Ava Watson, though many believe that Martin has a chance given her size, which may also see her transition to become a small forward and replace senior Taylor Thierry in the three position.

What will Ohio State get from flipping Bryn Martin?

In recruiting Bryn Martin, the Buckeyes are getting a three-level scorer with high basketball IQ and a proven facilitator.

She led Springboro to the Ohio Division I state final four. Her high school coach, Springboro's Mike Holweger, was all praises for her during an interview with DDN.

"If they haven't seen Bryn play, come out and watch her," Martin said. "She's got great teammates around her, but in a sentence, it's just simple. Her consistency and efficiency are just remarkable. But her two biggest qualities are she prepares like no other, and her competitiveness you can't measure."

Martin is the second Class of 2025 prospect to commit to Ohio State, with the first being Ukrainian guard Daria Biriuk, who played for the Webb School last season.

