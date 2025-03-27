Ohio State women's basketball transfer portal: Top 5 targets for HC Kevin McGuff following second-round exit

Head coach Kevin McGuff and the Ohio State Buckeyes lost 82-67 in the second round of the women's March Madness Tournament. On Wednesday, shortly after Ohio State's exit from the tournament, star forward Cotie McMahon announced that she was entering the transfer portal for her final season of eligibility.

As a result, the Buckeyes need to rebound by adding players to their roster from the transfer portal. These are five targets the Buckeyes could look at to help rebuild their team for next season.

Top five targets for head coach Kevin McGuff and the Ohio State Buckeyes women's basketball team in the transfer portal

#1 Serah Williams

Serah Williams is a junior forward who Ohio State fans should be familiar with. She was a member of the Wisconsin Badgers for the past three seasons and was one of just four players last season who averaged at least 19 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks per game. She would be an excellent replacement for McMahon at the forward position.

#2 Laura Ziegler

Another forward who Ohio State should be interested in is Laura Ziegler. Ziegler has been a member of the St. Joseph's Hawks for three seasons and averaged 17.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this past season.

She has consistently improved each season in her college career and would fit in nicely on the Buckeyes roster with McMahon leaving the team.

#3 Taliah Scott

If the Buckeyes want a little youth, Taliah Scott is an interesting option. Scott only appeared in three games for Auburn this season after suffering an injury. She transferred to the Tigers this past season from Arkansas but is in the transfer portal again.

In three games this season, she averaged 20.3 points per game. It is a small sample size, but the previous season she averaged 22.1 points per game in 20 games, showcasing her offensive abilities.

#4 Ashley Sofilkanich

Another forward who could be a hit is Bucknell Bison star Ashley Sofilkanich. She averaged 19.7 points per game this past season, and was a rebounding threat, averaging 8.4 rebounds per game. She is one of the most effective players in college basketball inside the arc and would fit into the Buckeyes' offense with McMahon gone.

#5 Gal Raviv

Lastly, Gal Raviv was one of the best freshmen this past season, averaging 17.9 points per game for Quinnipiac. If the Buckeyes can entice her into joining their program, she would be an excellent addition.

