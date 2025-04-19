"DeBoer lockered": Football fans react to 3-star QB Derek Zamitt's commitment to Washington Huskies over Alabama, Syracuse

On Saturday, Derek Zamitt, a three-star quarterback from DePaul High School, announced his commitment to the Washington Huskies. He chose the Huskies over top programs Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina, Louisville, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Rutgers and Duke.

Zamitt received an offer from the Huskies on Aug. 19 and made an unofficial visit to the program earlier this month. On3's Hayes Fawcett tweeted the news, and fans were quick to react.

Many praised Jedd Fisch and his program for landing the quarterback's commitment. However, others criticized the move and mocked Kalen DeBoer for failing to land the three-star prospect. DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide had the second-best odds of acquiring Zamitt, as per On3.

"Good for this kid; not hesitant to go literally clear across the U.S. Congrats!" Another fan tweeted.

"Jeff Fisch building a Marvel cinematic universe," another fan tweeted.

According to On3, the Huskies were the favorites to land the talented quarterback. They were followed by Alabama, Illinois and North Carolina.

"Over Alabama? DaBeor lost his qb to his old school??? Wow," another fan tweeted.

"Suck on that @KalenDeBoer," another fan tweeted.

On3 ranks Zamitt No.484 in the country and the 28th-best player at his position in the Class of 2026. He is also the seventh-best overall recruit from the state of New Jersey.

Derek Zamitt sheds light on his pledge to the Washington Huskies

On Saturday, three-star quarterback Derek Zamitt committed to the Washington Huskies. He became the Huskies' eighth commitment from the Class of 2026.

Zamitt spoke about his pledge to Washington and credited the program's coaching staff for his commitment.

"It was a lot of things," Derek Zamitt said, as per On3. "Obviously Coach Fisch, Coach Dougherty, Coach Losman, obviously they all played big factors in it. Just the relationship... Coach Fisch watched my film and showed direct comparison to their offense and the 49ers and Rams. That’s important to me."

Washington's Class of 2026 is ranked No.27 in the country, as per 247Sports. Zamitt is the program's best commitment, followed by three-star prospects Ansu Sanoe and Terrance Saryon.

