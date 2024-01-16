Is Jedd Fisch Jewish? What we know about the new Washington HC's religion and ethnicity

With the exit of Kalen DeBoer to join Alabama as Nick Saban's replacement, former Arizona Wildcats football head coach Jedd Fisch is moving on to replace DeBoer at the helm of the Washington Huskies. That said, Huskies fans are understandably curious about their CFB team's new head coach--some details of which will be explored here.

Is Jedd Fisch Jewish?

Yes, he is. Jedd Fisch was born to a Jewish family in Livingston, New Jersey on May 5, 1976. His family's religion seems to be a major part of his life, and it has since continued into adulthood.

Fisch would also be mentioned at the Arizona Jewish Post, joining the University of Arizona-Hillel's annual fundraiser, where he served as a special guest for the opening mini-plenary (via Arizona Jewish Post, dated January 24, 2023). One of that fundraiser's goals was, according to the publication, for people to "experience life like a Jewish Wildcat."

An Instagram page called @standupforjewishhate also tagged and praised Fisch for wearing a special square blue pin to call out antisemitism and stand up "against all forms of hate."

Here is the said post in question:

Jedd Fisch family

Fisch is married to his wife, Amber for almost two decades. The two met in 2001 at the American Football Coach Association's convention held in Atlanta. Sandi Atkinson, the special assistant to the executive director at AFCA, assigned her the responsibility of coordinating the event—a role she had been entrusted with for numerous years.

Together, the couple has three children (via IIT Notable Alumni): daughters Zaylee, Ashlee, and Kendall. The entire family has been shown supporting Fisch in his coaching, having been seen at Michigan games in the past when Fisch was still with the Wolverines:

Why did Jedd Fisch leave Arizona?

Jedd Fisch's reason for leaving Arizona aren't that clear-cut, and it seems like he himself hasn't shared his own answers as to why. Here are his words on his decision (via AZ Central):

"I absolutely have loved my time as a Wildcat and never thought my family and I would ever leave. Unfortunately, that day has come. It was a gut-wrenching and agonizing decision. But I am proud to leave everything in a better place than when I came. My goal was to return pride and to make winning personal here. And we did."

However, some could surmise that his move to Washington was a bit of a financial decision. The Huskies signed him to around double his previous yearly salary as the Wildcats' head coach: seven years at $7.75 million per season, compared to his previous $3.25 million/year base salary in Tucson (via The Athletic).