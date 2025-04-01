Devin Booker shares reaction to AJ Dybantsa's gravity-defying dunk over WNBA star Angel Reese at McDonald's All-American Jam Fest

WNBA star Angel Reese is no small person, but AJ Dybantsa just jumped over her for a statement dunk during the McDonald's All-American Jam Fest on Monday. The Chicago Sky power forward stands at 6-foot-3, though Dybantsa jumped over her as he showed off the new "Air Bakin" Nike KD 18s at the event.

Dybantsa impressed many with his feat, including an NBA star who he has previously interacted with, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker reacts to No. 1-ranked AJ Dybantsa at the McDonalds All-American Dunk Contest (Source: Instagram/ brkicks)

"🔥🔥🔥," commented Devin Booker.

Booker was coached by Kevin Young when the BYU coach was still an assistant coach for the Suns. Young was also the most aggressive in recruiting Dybantsa, recruiting him when he was still an assistant coach for the Suns.

As for AJ Dybantsa's dunk, here is the full video of it happening, with him and Angel Reese sharing a high-five after the dunk.

Dybantsa will be playing for the West team for this year's McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday. The boys' game will happen at 9:00 PM ET, and before that, the girls' game will happen at 6:30 PM ET.

It is an annual game featuring the best high school seniors in basketball, with previous players such as LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony also having been selected.

Did AJ Dybantsa win the 2025 McDonald's All-American Jam Fest?

AJ Dybantsa took on Tounde Yessoufou, Caleb Wilson, Isiah Harwell, Mikel Brown Jr., Chris Cenac Jr. and Grace Knox in the contest. However, it was St. Joseph star and Baylor commit Tounde Yessoufou who won the contest and was named the McDonald's All-American dunk champion.

The jam fest also featured other contests, with Nikolas Khamenia winning the boys' knockout competition and Jordan Speiser winning the girls' knockout competition.

Meanwhile, Mikel Brown Jr. won the boys' 3-point shootout, while No. 1-ranked girls prospect Aaliyah Chavez won the girls' 3-point shootout. There was a battle of the sexes for the overall 3-point winner, with Brown beating Chavez in the end.

