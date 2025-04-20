"Didn't feel like nothing": Styles Clemmons surprises interviewers after breaking the combine record for max vert

Styles Clemmons may be unstarred and unrated by the big ranking sites like 247Sports, but he impressed many during the Overtime Elite (OTE) combine. The Class of 2026 guard shocked many when he made a 43-inch vertical jump during the combine, breaking the OTE record for the highest vertical.

Soon after achieving the difficult feat, Clemmons was asked if he was surprised that he had such a high vertical jump.

"A little bit, but I feel I could have got higher, I could have gone higher," said Styles Clemmons. "I feel like 43 could have been nothing, for real. I feel like I definitely could have got higher."

Clemmons originally played for Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, though he committed to Overtime Elite in December of last year. He played alongside five-star Arkansas signee and McDonald's All-American Meleek Thomas for the City Reapers during the 2024-2025 season.

With the City Reapers, the Class of 2026 guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.3 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game. He helped the squad to become the No. 2 team in OTE, even making it to the league's finals against Eli Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz, but ultimately failing to win the title. The YNG Dreamerz won the OTE title after a 3-1 win in a best-of-five series against the City Reapers.

He had a season-high 12 points, six assists and two blocks during a Feb. 16 game against Cold Hearts. This was the only double-digit game he had all season, however.

Several schools are already interested in unstarred and unranked point guard Styles Clemmons

Despite not being ranked or given a star rating by the big ranking sites, Styles Clemmons already has several offers from Division I schools. He is still a junior, though his window of choosing a school rapidly shrinks as he enters his senior year this fall.

Among the many schools trying to recruit him, the biggest names include Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Mississippi State, Norfolk State and VCU. He also has offers to go to Appalachian State, FIU, Hampton and Radford.

The Virginia native has also visited other schools in his home state, including Virginia, and has shown interest in checking out other schools like Virginia Tech and VCU. He has not been given an official offer by Virginia yet.

He is regarded as one of the top guards in Virginia from the Class of 2026 despite being unranked himself.

