"Don’t just try to do all these one-off deals": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony talks about latest NIL deal after commercial with Dwyane Wade

Kiyan Anthony is already learning to balance off-court deals with on-court ones after appearing in a commercial with his dad's draftmate, NBA legend Dwayne Wade.

Ad

As a teen, managing finances can be daunting, but he has seen his dad, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, do this, and the former New York Knick has already given plenty of advice on the matter.

Ad

Trending

Kiyan Anthony, whose NIL is valued at approximately $1.1 million, appeared on an AT&T commercial with his dad and Dwayne Wade. The Syracuse signee revealed that his deal with the telecommunications giant is a long-term one and spoke with On3 about it during a Zoom call:

“When looking at NIL deals, look for the long-term and look for the longevity in a deal,” Kiyan Anthony told On3 via Zoom. “Don’t just try to do all these one-off deals where you can make some money. Look for long-term deals where you can actually build a relationship with the … NIL brand.

Ad

“I feel like that’s another reason I picked AT&T. Not to only do it with my dad, but to build a relationship with them and to have longevity and just to keep it going throughout the years," he added.

Kiyan Anthony also told On3 that he hopes that deal would help prepare him for the next phase of his career as he plays for the Syracuse Orange. That team's former coach, Jim Boeheim, also appeared in that ad with him.

Ad

“This wasn’t just a one-ad type of thing,” said Kiyan. “We’re definitely going to be talking to AT&T. We have a relationship, and they’re somebody we can call. That’s what I look for. That’s really the best advice I’ve gotten from my parents and my team.”

Carmelo talked about giving Kiyan Anthony some financial advice

As for Carmelo giving his son some sage financial advice, he appeared on a panel with the 'Boardroom' YouTube channel and talked about what he told his son regarding taxes:

Ad

Ad

"So now I got to talk to you about taxes at 17 years old, I got to talk about how you budget at 17 years old. At 17 years old, we was running around, we ain't know about no budget. You give me $100, we going to bust that down with our friends," he explained. (00:00)

"I told him the other day, said you in my tax bracket now, you 17 in my tax bracket, you one of, you part of the 1% I got to tell you, you're getting 60% of your money taken, don't ask me where is that. I ain't got it," he added. (0:30)

As the son of Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan has had plenty of exposure not just to basketball but also to a lavish lifestyle, which means his dad has to teach him how not to waste money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback