"Grandma is so proud": Kiyan Anthony's grandmother shares a wholesome reaction to his Nike EYBL spotlight

Kiyan Anthony has been on a tear since he returned from injury last January, leading the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders to the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament title.

ESPN's No. 32-ranked overall recruit got this week's Chipotle Player spotlight, revealing that his favorite order in the chain restaurant is a steak bowl with white rice, black beans and lettuce.

This player spotlight caught the attention of one of Kiyan Anthony's biggest and most supportive fans, his grandmother on his mother's side, Carmen Elsa Surillo. The mother of actress La La Anthony, Surillo left a wholesome comment on the video featuring her beloved grandson.

Carmen Elsa Surillo comments on Player Spotlight post featuring grandson Kiyan Anthony (Source: Instagram/ league.ready)

"🙌🙌🙌🙌that’s my amazing grandson @kiyananthony grandma is so proud of the young man you are ❤️," she said in a message to Kiyan Anthony.

Whenever there is a post that features her grandson, Carmen Elsa Surillo's comments are not far behind, showing how much of a supportive granny she is.

As for Kiyan himself, the Syracuse signee has helped lead the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders to a 15-game winning streak.

The team had not lost since he came back last January, with big wins against nationally-ranked teams such as La Lumiere, AZ Compass Prep, IMG Academy, Oak Hill Academy, Paul VI and John Marshall.

La La Anthony will be taking some of her celebrity friends to watch Kiyan Anthony play for Syracuse

It is no secret that Kiyan Anthony has some very famous parents. One is NBA legend and Olympic gold medalist Carmelo Anthony, the other is the daughter of Carmen Elsa Surillo, actress and TV host La La Anthony.

With him going to Syracuse, his mom, La La, has vowed to bring some of her celebrity friends to watch him play.

Like her mom, La La has been a very proud parent and she spoke with Syracuse.com on what she would do once Kiyan begins playing for the Orange. The website asked her about one of her celebrity friends, Kim Kardashian, and she revealed that she would take some of her celebrity friends to watch him play.

"Kim is one of my best friends. Ciara is one of my best friends. He sent their kids coats. Kelly Rowland. It’s great, we’re just trying to build up the energy and excitement. Trust me, we’ll all be there. We will all be there watching him play. We will all be there supporting for sure," she told the website.

Kiyan is following his father's footsteps at the school and has admitted that he wants to surpass his legacy there. However, that is easier said than done as Carmelo won the NCAA national title during his freshman year at Syracuse.

