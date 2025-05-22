"Don’t scare me with the hat throw again": Fans react as dual sport athlete Nasir Rankin commits to Illinois Fighting Illini over UNC & others

Illinois made waves in the college football recruiting scene with a pivotal addition to its 2026 class on Wednesday. Nasir Rankin, a dynamic four-star two-way athlete from Morgan Park High School (Chicago), pledged to the Fighting Illini, spurning notable contenders including North Carolina, Duke, USC and Nebraska.

Rankin’s announcement added an emotional punch, especially after the viral moment involving 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor, who faked a commitment to Illinois before tossing the Illini hat aside and choosing Nebraska instead.

Fan responses captured the rollercoaster of emotions.

“Don’t scare me with the hat throw again 😂😂,” one posted.

Another added,

“We’re gonna have to face a reality of Illinois being a consistent contender in the Big Ten.”

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

Here is how others reacted:

"Officially a top 10 recruiting class for 2026,"

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

"This makes me want to rebuild Illinois in cfb. Ik what im doing tn,"

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

Rankin, a 6-foot, 170-pound playmaker, is projected to begin his collegiate career at wide receiver but will likely contribute on both sides of the ball.

“They were the first school to offer me, they always show love,” Rankin said, according to writingillini.com. “They’re close to home.”

His commitment comes on the heels of another major decision earlier in the day, as fellow Chicago native and three-star defensive lineman King Liggins selected Illinois over Wisconsin.

“First, I’d like to thank God, also I’d like to thank my family, my friends, and my coaches,” Liggins said. “For the next three to four years, I’ll be taking my football play to the University of Illinois.”

Rankin also intends to play basketball for Illinois.

Nasir Rankin is the program’s 16th pledge in the 2026 cycle.

Rankin’s announcement came with theatrics. He tossed an Illinois hat aside, teased selections from Duke, North Carolina, USC and Nebraska, then pulled out a second Illini cap to declare his commitment.

Rankin, who will also join the basketball program, emphasized the importance of pursuing both sports.

“My dream as a kid was to play basketball and football in college,” he said. “Everyone told me I couldn’t do it. … This is my opportunity to chase my dreams.”

Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s track record played a major role.

“I see what he did to Wisconsin — he had J.J. Watt and Russell Wilson,” Rankin said. “There’s a whole lot of trust baked in with me and my family. He always kept it real.”

Coming off a 10-win season, only the fourth in program history, Illinois is aiming higher, and Rankin believes he’s joining a program on the rise.

