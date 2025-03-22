“Don’t talk about high school”: NFL draft prospect Cam Ward sizes up Miami QB commit Dereon Coleman as they train together

Cam Ward, the former Miami Hurricanes quarterback, is all set to join the NFL for the upcoming season. The Texas native declared for the draft after leading the Hurricanes to a record of 10-3 as a senior.

Ad

Ward is working out ahead of the NFL Draft and his companion was another Miami quarterback, Dereon Coleman. The 2026 quarterback pledged his allegiance to the Hurricane in July last year.

The duo worked out with Select QB Athletics and showcased their competitive sides when they sized up each other during the workout.

Ad

Trending

"You were a 0-star, I'm a four-star," Coleman said, according to MaxPreps' Instagram.

"Don't talk about high school ... You weren't better than me in high school, I swear to God," Ward replied instantly.

Ward then proceeded to hilariously call out Coleman's bad throw as a pick against Florida State. Miami and FSU have shared a long-standing rivalry over the years.

"That might've been a pick against Florida State," Ward said.

Ad

"No. I'll never throw a pick against Florida State," came Coleman's reply.

Both the quarterbacks showcased their immense talent during the workout and made every type of throw look very easy. Ward was ranked No. 25 nationally and was the fifth-best quarterback in his class, as per On3.

Dereon Coleman spoke about his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes landed the commitment of four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman in July last year. He chose the Mario Cristobal-led program over other top schools such as Oklahoma, USF, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

Ad

Coleman spoke about his decision to commit to Miami in an interview with On3.

"The culture," Dereon Coleman said, as per On3. "The fanbase. Who doesn’t want to play at Miami? Who doesn’t want to play in that city? You can live your life there after a long career. You can go back to Miami and be that dude. I feel like I’m meant for this. That’s why I really chose Miami."

Ad

The four-star quarterback is ranked No. 263 in the country and is the 18th-best quarterback in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the 38th-best overall recruit from the state of Florida.

Miami's Class of 2026 is ranked No. 25 in the country, as per 247Sports. Cristobal and company have landed commitments from five athletes from the Class of 2026 and are expected to add more to that list going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.