“Draft him instead of Bronny” - Fans react to LeBron James’ son Bryce James’ impressive hooping skills

As Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA icon LeBron James, gears up for the 2024 NBA draft, the spotlight is increasingly shifting to his younger brother, Bryce James. A high school junior, Bryce is gaining significant attention for his basketball prowess, leading many fans to suggest he might be the better draft pick than Bronny.

Bryce, a standout at Sierra Canyon High School, went viral with an Instagram clip showcasing his impressive left-handed dunk during a game on Saturday.

The move, reminiscent of a young LeBron, left fans in awe on social media. One fan wrote on Instagram:

"Atp draft him instead of Bronny."

Another posted:

"Let’s be real Bryce is more like LeBron than Bronny."

Here is how others reacted to the move:

The debate between the James brothers is heating up, with many fans and analysts weighing in. Although Bryce James is seen by some as the better prospect due to his size and potential, Bronny is still considered the more NBA-ready player. The Sporting News reported:

"Bryce is not the level of athlete of Bronny, but has better NBA size. It has taken him a while to grow into his body. Between the two brothers, Bronny is still the better NBA prospect. Bryce may have a higher ceiling if he can continue to develop his skills, but he has a ways to go in order to catch up."

Bryce James, ranked 142nd and a three-star prospect by On3, has already received college offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. According to 247Sports:

"Bryce James needs to be given time and space to run his own race, though. He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set."

Bryce James transfers to Campbell Hall High School for junior year

Bryce James is set to transfer from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles to Campbell Hall High School in Studio City, California, for his junior year, as reported by ESPN. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 165 pounds, Bryce will play under coach David Grace, who joined Campbell Hall in April.

Grace brings extensive experience, having coached at both the high school and collegiate levels, including stints at Oregon State, UCLA, California and Vanderbilt.

Kris King, Campbell Hall's director of athletics, expressed confidence in Grace's ability to enhance the school's basketball program:

"With David’s experience at high major college programs and his skill development success with middle and high school players, we are confident that David will build upon our culture and lead our program both on and off the court."

Founded in 1944, Campbell Hall educates 1,100 students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Its notable alumni include NBA players Jrue, Aaron and Justin Holiday. The James family has also contributed to the school's development, donating toward a new multimillion-dollar athletic facility in Studio City, approximately 19 miles from Sierra Canyon.

Last season, Bryce James played at Sierra Canyon alongside his brother Bronny, who had committed to USC, and Justin Pippen, son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. At Campbell Hall, Bryce will join Richard Hamilton II, son of former NBA star Richard Hamilton, and Baron Bellamy, son of comedian Bill Bellamy.