“SCREAMING” - Lebron James excitedly wishes son Bryce James a happy birthday via latest IG post

LeBron James wished his younger son, Bryce James, on his 17th birthday on Instagram.

"SCREAMING HAPPY BDAY TO MY TWIN BRYCE MAXIMUS @_justbryce LOVE YOU YOUNG

Bryce James has earned the nickname "Sniper" in high school basketball for his remarkable three-point shooting ability. The shooting guard attends Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, California, and is about to enter his senior year.

Bryce James received his first Division I scholarship offer from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in August 2022. He initially attended Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, before transferring to Campbell Hall School for a brief period.

Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California was the intended school to which Bryce James announced his transfer in August 2023. However, things wouldn't turn out as he planned, and by November 2023, he was back again at the Sierra.

In December 2022, Bryce James agreed to the terms of his NIL contract with Klutch Sports. Per 247Sports, he is ranked 148th in the U.S. and the No. 18 recruit of the 2025 class in CA. In addition, he has received concrete offers from Ohio State and Duquesne universities.

LeBron James' early encounter with Michael Jordan at 16: A humbling experience

LeBron James had once crossed paths with Michael Jordan in a memorable and humbling experience. Former NBA player Antoine Walker recounted this story on the "All The Smoke x Knuckleheads" podcast. There, he revealed how a 16-year-old LeBron struggled to find his footing at Jordan’s gym.

In the summer of 2001, ahead of his second NBA return, Jordan rented out 'Hoops the Gym' in Chicago for intensive training sessions with other NBA players. It was during this camp that a young James, having flown in from Ohio, joined the mix. Walker reflected on the challenging environment LeBron faced.

“He [LeBron James] was 16, he came in to play with us," Walker said. "He probably didn’t play till like the 10th game. I felt bad for him. He flew all the way up to play. But it’s thick, it’s 30 pros in the gym that’s already established.”

The experience tested his patience, as he had to wait for his turn amid the already-established NBA players. This early challenge, however, played a crucial role in his development. The camp proved beneficial for both Jordan and the budding star. For Jordan, it was a rigorous preparation for his return to the NBA. For LeBron, it was an invaluable early exposure to the professional level of play.