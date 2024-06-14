"You cancelled all of our birthday fun" - Savannah James gets cheeky wishing son Bryce James on his 17th birthday

Savannah James, wife of LeBron, posted an image with a cheeky caption on Instagram in celebration of her second son's 17th birthday. Bryce James turned 17 on June 14 and their family is in celebration mode.

LeBron's kids are growing up, with Bronny close to being drafted by the NBA, and Bryce about to become a senior in high school. For now, the James household is living in the moment as they celebrate the birthday of their middle child.

Savannah wrote a heartfelt message on her Instagram post wishing Bryce for his 17th birthday, stating:

"Happiest Birthday @_justbryce!!! I CAN NOT believe you are 17🥲 Even though you cancelled all of our birthday fun, 🙄 we celebrate you today!! 😂 I love you beyond the universe!!" Savannah wrote.

She wasn't the only family member who posted for Bryce's birthday. The much older James, Bronny, posted a childhood photo of himself and his younger brother for his greeting on the special day.

"Happy bday my dawgggg,"" Bronny posted on his social media account.

Bronny posted a childhood photo of himself anf Bryce.

Savannah James is desperate for a vacation while LeBron prepares for the Paris Olympics

Savannah James didn't beat around the bush as she posted on her Instagram that she is excited to go on vacation as the summer season starts to creep in.

"Mentally here..." Savannah posted on social media.

Savannah posts her desire to go on vacation

While Savannah thinks about her summer vacation, the LA Lakers star is preparing for his fourth Olympic appearance for Team USA. James was selected to be part of the national team to play in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The last time he was part of the USA squad was in 2012 when they dominated and won the gold medal.

James' NBA season was cut short after the Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the postseason. Usually, fans aren't used to seeing the star forward exit the postseason early.

However, James has the Olympics to thank for as he'll remain active and competitive on the court. It's safe to say that the James couple have different plans this summer.

