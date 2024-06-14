Watch: LeBron James’ wife Savannah James flaunts Afro look mid haircut 

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James might be grabbing headlines on the court, but his wife, Savannah James, is stealing the show with her new haircut. In her Instagram story on Thursday, Savannah gave fans a glimpse of her new afro mid-cut hairstyle while getting a haircut.

This isn't the first time Savannah has sported a unique hairstyle. She's known for rocking her hair in a variety of styles, and this bold afro is her latest.

"What TI say??? Expeditiously," she wrote in her IG story.

Savannah James on her Instagram story

The Instagram video featured Savannah during her haircut, with part of her hair already styled into an afro. When the hair professional puts their creative touch to work, Savannah beams at the camera, enjoying the change with a smile.

Savannah's Afros hairstyle carries deep symbolism in black culture, representing pride, personal style and power.

Savannah James on modern dating: "I haven't dated in 100 years."

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, spoke about dating in today's society on her podcast, "Everybody's Crazy." Alongside her friend and co-host April McDaniel, the duo discussed the struggle many of their single friends go through when it comes to dating today.

The NBA power couple, Savannah and LeBron, have been together since high school. Since they got married back in 2013, they have been a solid couple.

Savannah James shared her honest thoughts on the current dating culture in a conversation with her friend, April McDaniel:

"I haven't dated in 100 years," Savannah said at the 10:48 mark. "I don't know what's going on out these streets. Obviously, talking to you and my other single friends, I noticed it's tough. I hate it for y'all. But I just think it's a different time, unfortunately."

Savannah's podcast has taken off well and has attracted a lot of attention on social media. Their bold takes on unfiltered topics concerning dating and other parts of lifestyle have helped their channel rise to 19.6K subscribers already.

