"Rich Girl Summer, Abundant Girl Summer": Savannah James shares positive affirmations post on IG

Savannah James, wife of NBA superstar LeBron James and mother of three, has been using her platform to spread positivity and inspiration to her millions of social media followers. Most recently, James shared an affirmations post on her Instagram Stories, seemingly encouraging herself to have a great summer.

The James family is set to have a significant summer as LeBron James will be a free agent and Bronny James is hoping to end up with a team in the 2024 NBA Draft. However, for Savannah James, she wants all the happiness and abundance that can come to her.

The post featured a simple white background with the following words of affirmation:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Rich girl summer. Blessed girl summer. Abundant girl summer. Healthy girl summer. Happy girl summer.”

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The end of the post read:

“Claiming it now.”

Savannah James shares motivational post on IG

This isn't the first time Savannah James has leveraged her social media presence to inspire and uplift her audience. The 37-year-old philanthropist and entrepreneur often posts messages about self-acceptance, gratitude and resilience on her Instagram.

Beyond her positive messaging, Savannah uses her social media to emphasize her family-first values. She also showcases her family's philanthropic initiatives through the LeBron James Family Foundation, which offers educational support and resources to children and families in Akron, Ohio.

Savannah James on Bronny’s decision to enter NBA Draft: “So proud of you”

Savannah James has shown her support for their eldest son, Bronny James, as he enters the 2024 NBA Draft.

In an Instagram story highlighting Bronny’s decision, Savannah wrote:

"I'm so proud of you!”

Bronny's decision to enter the draft comes after a challenging freshman season at the University of Southern California (USC), where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Despite facing significant challenges, including a cardiac arrest incident last summer, Bronny James' draft stock has been rising since the Draft Combine. ESPN ranks him as the 54th-best prospect in this year's NBA Draft.

In an interview with ESPN, Rich Paul mentioned that Bronny's draft range is broad, so his camp is looking for a team with a strong developmental plan.

"He's a really good prospect who has a lot of room for growth. It only takes one team. I don't care where that team is—it can be No. 1 or 58—[but] I do care about the plan, the development,” he said.

During the combine, Bronny showcased his shooting accuracy, hitting 78% of his shots in the side-mid-side 3-point shooting drill and going 19-for-25 in the 3-point star drill, both of which were the second-best.