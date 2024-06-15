Bryce Mitchell has a solution for cold sores affecting fights: "Eat arugala that will heal it so fast"

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has offered his advice following news that a fight on the latest season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) was canceled due to cold sores.

Season 32 of TUF sees UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso coaching against rival Valentina Shevchenko, with the pair expected to face-off for a third time following the show's conclusion.

During the second episode of this season, Team Alexa Grasso's fighter, Omran Chaaban was shown being informed by a doctor that he would be unable to compete against Team Valentina Shevchenko's Shamidkhan Magomedov due to him having contracted a cold sore on his lip.

The news now means that in back-to-back seasons of TUF, a fight has been canceled for the same reason, as the same situation happened back on season 31 when Conor McGregor coached against Michael Chandler.

'Thug Nasty' was then spotted in the comments of the above post and offered his advice on how to prevent more situations like this happening in the future. According to Mitchell, eating Arugala (or Rocket) would help to heal cold sores quickly. He wrote:

"Eat arugala that will heal it so fast"

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comment here:

Bryce Mitchell's Instagram comment

It is important to note, however, that there is currently no medical research that verifies whether or not eating Arugala has any medicinal benefits in regards to helping with viruses such as cold sores.

Bryce Mitchell wants to homeschool his son to prevent him from "worshipping Satan"

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell recently made headlines after revealing the parenting approach he's planning on taking with his new son.

Mitchell is one of the most controversial fighters on the roster and never shys away with sharing his opinion. The featherweight contender has recently had a public feuds with MMA personalites such as Joe Rogan and Michael Bisping, as he believes the earth is flat, whereas they do not.

Recently, Mitchell shared a video on his Instagram of him holding his newborn son, to which he outlined the parenting approach he's going to take. According to the 29-year-old, he has decided on homeschooling his son as a measure of preventing him turning to "satan" and being "gay". He said:

“We’re going to have to homeschool our kid or they’re all going to end up turning gay … I don’t want him to be a communist, worship Satan and don’t want him to be gay.”

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments here: