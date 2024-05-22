UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell adamant on homeschooling son to prevent him from "worshipping Satan and ending up gay"

UFC featherweight standout Bryce Mitchell has been making the rounds in MMA media once again for his stance on recent societal issues and topics. In a video posted by MMA Mania on X (formerly Twitter), 'Thug Nasty' opened up about his plans for his newborn son Tucker's education.

Bryce Mitchell said:

“We’re going to have to homeschool our kid or they’re all going to end up turning gay … I don’t want him to be a communist, worship Satan and don’t want him to be gay.”

No matter how one views 'Thug Nasty's' perspective, one thing's for sure: this will surely ruffle some feathers and put Bryce Mitchell's name on talking points in multiple forums online.

Bryce Mitchell explains why he'll homeschool his son Tucker

In the same video, Mitchell offered an explanation on why he refuses to enroll his child in the American educational system, saying:

"Now look, you guys, out of the public shools they took the most valuable book of all time, which is the number one selling book of all time, the oldest, most accurate historical document there ever was, the Bible. They took it out of the schools and replaced it with Edgar Allan Poe who shacked up with his cousin, okay?

"My son will not be reading no Edgar Allan Poe, okay. He'll be reading the Bible. That's just how it is. I'm just telling you - if you don't teach your kid these things, he's gonna be fed right to the devil."

Mitchell was last seen in action at UFC 296, losing via first-round KO to divisional boogeyman Josh Emmett. It was the first knockout the Arkansas native suffered in his professional career.