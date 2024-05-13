"We gonna stamp your a** to the ground" - UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell sounds off menacing threat against Ben Shapiro over Candace Owens feud

Bryce Mitchell is the latest personality to stand up for Candace Owens amid her reported dispute with Ben Shapiro. In a way that is unique to his personality, the UFC featherweight took off his shirt during an interview on the Twins Pod while delivering a stern threat to Shapiro in support of Owens.

Mitchell joined Twins Pod hosts Keith and Kevin Hodge on the 12th episode of the political podcast to discuss their shared conservative views and ended the show with a passionate rant on Shapiro. 'Thug Nasty' told Shapiro he would "beat [his] a**" if he "laid a finger" on Owens.

"F*** you, Ben Shapiro. I'll beat your a** if you mess with Candace Owens. I promise you, if you lay one little greasy finger on Candace Owens, I'ma beat your a**. I'ma roll-up on you, shirts off. I'ma have the [Hodge] twins with me... F****** shirts off, me in the middle, we gonna look like a six-foot-tall Oreo coming at you, buddy... We gonna stamp your a** to the ground."

Shapiro, the co-founder of the political news site 'The Daily Wire,' released Owens from her contract with the platform in early 2024 due to conflicting opinions. The two controversial and outspoken influencers reportedly had opposing religious views that led to the end of their professional relationship.

In the months since she departed the company, Owens has claimed to be interested in having a public debate with Shapiro regarding their high-profile feud and opposing views.

Owens now posts her own content on her self-owned independent website, which requires a subscription to access.

Former UFC fighter reacts to Bryce Mitchell calling out Ben Shapiro

Bryce Mitchell's callout of Ben Shapiro on the Twins Pod briefly went viral on MMA Twitter, causing several other fans and fighters to react. Of them, controversial personality and former UFC title challenger Jake Shields showed his support for Mitchell and Owens on X.

Shields appeared to agree with every statement Mitchell made.

Since competing for the final time in MMA in 2018, Shields has increased his activity on social media, primarily behind his bold and highly controversial opinions.