What is Boston Celtics' biggest loss in NBA Finals history? Closer look after 38-point loss vs. Mavericks 

The Boston Celtics had a forgettable outing at American Airlines Center on Friday. The 17-time champions were humiliated by the Dallas Mavericks, who registered an emphatic 122-84 victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Despite a 3-0 lead in the series, the Celtics looked completely out of sorts in Game 4. The Mavericks capitalized on Joe Mazzulla's team's lackluster performance and provided their home fans with a memorable night.

The Celtics received a 38-point pounding as fans watching on in Dallas hollered and cheered with joy.

Notably, Boston received its biggest-ever defeat in the NBA Finals on Friday, while it was the third-biggest loss by any team in the finals.

Here's a closer look at the list of biggest defeats suffered by the Boston Celtics in NBA Finals history.

Top 5 biggest Boston Celtics defeats in NBA Finals history

#1. 38 points

As mentioned above, the 38-point hammering by the Mavericks is the Celtics' biggest-ever defeat in finals history. Joe Mazzulla's team secured the unwanted record on Sunday, June 14, 2024.

#2. 33 points

The Celtics received a 137-104 drubbing by the hand of their biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. The 33-point margin of defeat transpired on June 3 during the 1984 NBA Finals.

#3. 25 points

In Game 3 of the 1985 NBA Finals, Boston suffered another embarrassing defeat against the Lakers. This time around, the Celtics lost 136-111 on June 2, 1985.

#4. 24 points

The Celtics lost Game 3 of the 1964 NBA Finals 115-91 against the San Francisco Warriors. The 24-point margin of defeat occurred on April 22.

#5. 22 points

In Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals, the Celtics suffered a 22-point defeat, once again against the Lakers. Boston lost the game 89-67 on June 15, 2010.

Joe Mazzulla asks for more discipline from his players

Such a crushing defeat can be confidence-shattering and demoralizing for any team. The Celtics' head coach lauded the Dallas Mavericks for their impeccable execution in Game 4 while urging his players to be more disciplined on both sides of the ball:

“I thought Dallas played really... the more I said it, because you have to give them credit. It’s not about us. It’s about our opponent and having respect for them. And you have to give them credit for how well they played, and that’s the most important thing," Mazzulla told reporters after the game.

"So it’s less about us and more about how they played. They played well. They played hard. We have to be more disciplined in how we defend and attack them," he added.

Boston will look to close out the series and win their 18th title in Game 5 in front of their home fans at TD Garden on Monday.

