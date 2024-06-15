Facing elimination, the Dallas Mavericks hammered the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday. Luka Doncic & Co. annihilated the Celtics 122-84 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and avoided getting swept.

Jason Kidd's men handed Joe Mazzulla's Celtics the third-biggest defeat in NBA Finals history. On the road, Jayson Tatum & Co. sustained a blowout defeat by a margin of 38 points.

At one point during the 4th quarter, the Mavericks led by a whopping margin of 48 points. It's the largest-ever lead by a franchise in NBA Finals history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nothing went right for the Celtics from the tip-off. The Mavericks capitalized and broke open the game with stellar offense and even better defense. At halftime, the home team secured a 26-point advantage and Mavericks never let the Celtics stage a comeback.

The Mavericks kept pouring it on and it resulted in one of the biggest defeats in NBA Finals history for the Celtics.

Let's take a closer look at the biggest losses in NBA Finals history after Celtics' 38-point drubbing by the Mavericks.

Top 10 biggest losses in NBA Finals history

#1 Utah Jazz

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 96-54 in Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals on June 7, 1998. Jazz's 42-point margin of defeat is the biggest in NBA Finals history.

#2 Los Angeles Lakers

The Boston Celtics handed their rivals Los Angeles Lakers a 131-92 defeat in Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals on June 17, 2008.

#3 Boston Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks hammered the Boston Celtics 122-84, in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals on June 14. The Celtics lost the game by 38 points.

#4 Miami Heat

The San Antonio Spurs enjoyed a blowout victory against the Miami Heat 113-77 in Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals on June 11. The Heat lost the game by 36 points.

#5 Seattle SuperSonics

The Seattle SuperSonics suffered an 82-117 defeat against the Washington Bullets in Game 6 of the 1978 NBA Finals on June 4. The margin of defeat for the now-defunct franchise was 35 points.

#6 Los Angeles Lakers and St. Louis Hawks

The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 148-114 in Game 1 of the 1985 NBA Finals on May 27. The Celtics defeated St. Louis Hawks 129-95 in Game 1 of the 1961 NBA Finals on April 2. In both games, the Celtics won by a margin of 34 points.

#8 6-way tie

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers (thrice) have suffered 33-point defeats in the NBA Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.