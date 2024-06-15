Facing elimination, the Dallas Mavericks hammered the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday. Luka Doncic & Co. annihilated the Celtics 122-84 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and avoided getting swept.
Jason Kidd's men handed Joe Mazzulla's Celtics the third-biggest defeat in NBA Finals history. On the road, Jayson Tatum & Co. sustained a blowout defeat by a margin of 38 points.
At one point during the 4th quarter, the Mavericks led by a whopping margin of 48 points. It's the largest-ever lead by a franchise in NBA Finals history.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Nothing went right for the Celtics from the tip-off. The Mavericks capitalized and broke open the game with stellar offense and even better defense. At halftime, the home team secured a 26-point advantage and Mavericks never let the Celtics stage a comeback.
The Mavericks kept pouring it on and it resulted in one of the biggest defeats in NBA Finals history for the Celtics.
Let's take a closer look at the biggest losses in NBA Finals history after Celtics' 38-point drubbing by the Mavericks.
Top 10 biggest losses in NBA Finals history
#1 Utah Jazz
The Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 96-54 in Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals on June 7, 1998. Jazz's 42-point margin of defeat is the biggest in NBA Finals history.
#2 Los Angeles Lakers
The Boston Celtics handed their rivals Los Angeles Lakers a 131-92 defeat in Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals on June 17, 2008.
#3 Boston Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks hammered the Boston Celtics 122-84, in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals on June 14. The Celtics lost the game by 38 points.
#4 Miami Heat
The San Antonio Spurs enjoyed a blowout victory against the Miami Heat 113-77 in Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals on June 11. The Heat lost the game by 36 points.
#5 Seattle SuperSonics
The Seattle SuperSonics suffered an 82-117 defeat against the Washington Bullets in Game 6 of the 1978 NBA Finals on June 4. The margin of defeat for the now-defunct franchise was 35 points.
#6 Los Angeles Lakers and St. Louis Hawks
The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 148-114 in Game 1 of the 1985 NBA Finals on May 27. The Celtics defeated St. Louis Hawks 129-95 in Game 1 of the 1961 NBA Finals on April 2. In both games, the Celtics won by a margin of 34 points.
#8 6-way tie
The Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers (thrice) have suffered 33-point defeats in the NBA Finals.
Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.