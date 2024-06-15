Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores for June 14 | 2024 NBA Finals Game 3

The Boston Celtics couldn't bring out the broom against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Boston went down a big hole early and failed to recover from the Dallas' blistering start as it did in Game 3. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla raised the white flag even before the fourth quarter started.

With their backs against the wall, the Mavericks put on an electric show in Game 4 from start to finish. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving helped the team sustain a hot beginning to carve out a 122-84 beatdown of the Eastern Conference champs.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- J. Tatum 15 5 3 1 2 3 4-10 1-4 6-6 -33 A. Horford 3 3 4 1 0 1 1-1 1-1 0-0 -18 J. Holiday 10 3 2 0 1 5 4-10 2-4 0-0 -38 D. White 6 4 1 0 0 0 2-8 2-8 0-0 -29 J. Brown 10 1 2 0 0 2 3-12 1-5 3-4 -28 X. Tillman 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 1-1 -13 S. Hauser 14 4 0 0 0 0 5-7 4-6 0-0 -20 O. Brissett 7 3 0 0 1 0 2-4 1-1 2-2 -2 L. Kornet 0 0 2 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -9 N. Queta 2 0 0 0 1 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +7 P. Pritchard 11 3 3 0 0 2 5-14 1-6 0-0 -6 Svi. Mykhailiuk 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-7 1-5 0-0 -9 J. Springer 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 +1 J. Walsh 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 +7 K. Porzingis DNP - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- PJ Washington 6 2 0 0 0 2 2-4 2-3 0-0 +11 D. Jones Jr. 5 2 0 0 1 0 2-4 1-2 1-2 +16 D. Gafford 7 4 0 0 1 1 1-2 0-0 5-6 +12 K. Irving 21 4 6 0 0 1 10-18 1-6 0-0 +28 L. Doncic 29 5 5 3 0 1 12-26 0-8 5-7 +30 M. Morris 3 4 0 0 0 1 1-5 1-3 0-0 +6 M. Kleber 5 1 1 1 0 0 1-2 1-1 2-2 +25 O. Prosper 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -7 T. Hardaway 15 3 1 0 0 0 5-7 5-7 0-0 +6 D. Powell 0 3 2 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 +10 D. Lively II 11 12 0 1 0 0 4-5 1-1 2-4 +20 J. Green 3 5 1 1 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 +16 D. Exum 10 2 0 1 0 1 4-7 2-4 0-0 +15 A.J. Lawson 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -1 J. Hardy 5 3 4 0 0 0 2-5 1-2 0-0 +3

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Game Summary

The first seven minutes of the first quarter between the Celtics and Dallas Mavericks were largely an exchange of baskets. The desperate hosts, however, sprinted to a 19-7 run to end the period. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving got off to another fast start to give Dallas a 34-21 advantage after the first 12 minutes ended.

Unlike in Game 3 where the hot start fizzled in the second quarter, the Mavericks wouldn't let it happen on Friday night. The Mavs' onslaught continued to batter the reeling C's. The sweep is unlikely to happen with how the first half turned out.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown carried the fight for Boston but had very little in the way of support. They combined for 23 points, two less than what Luka Doncic dropped. The Celtics faced a daunting 61-35 deficit heading into the second half.

The Dallas Mavericks didn't let up, mindful that the Boston Celtics could bounce back with a big third quarter. Jason Kidd's chargers kept their energy and focus despite the big lead to continue drubbing the visitors. The win became inevitable when the lead ballooned to 48 points.

The final quarter was a march to the end by the Mavericks. Boston's third-stringers were already in the game, so Kidd emptied his bench. After suffering three straight losses, Dallas remained alive in the NBA Finals with an overwhelming 122-84 win in Game 4.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving 3-pointers tonight

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had a rough night from behind the arc on Friday night, combining to make 2-for-9 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic was even more terrible from the same distance, missing all eight attempts. Kyrie Irving was only a tad better, hitting 1-of-6 tries from beyond 22 feet.