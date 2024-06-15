Photos: Sergio Ramos, Joel Embiid & other celebrities spotted courtside for Celtics vs Mavericks Game 4 in Dallas

Some of the biggest sports stars are in Dallas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Mavericks and the Celtics. They are watching what may be the last game of the championship series as Boston has a commanding 3-0 lead. The said celebrities could be witnessing history if Jayson Tatum and Co. could win a record-breaking 18th Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Dirk Nowitzki, the man responsible for the Mavericks’ only franchise championship, briefly met with soccer legend Sergio Ramos. The iconic Spanish defender came in to root for former Real Madrid youngster and current Dallas hero Luka Doncic.

Before Nowitzki and Ramos got together before the game, the iconic Spaniard met with Doncic to exchange pleasantries and goods. “Cuqui” even wore the Slovenian’s jersey when he sat at courtside to watch the game.

Joel Embiid is in the building, too. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar even briefly joined ESPN’s halftime show to give his thoughts on the NBA Finals. Unsurprisingly, he said that he “hated” the Celtics. “The Process” has not beaten Boston in any playoff series in his entire career, which is a big reason he couldn’t stand them. He is unquestionably cheering for the Dallas Mavericks.

Paul George appeared with Embiid in the said halftime discussion. Interestingly enough, the former MVP hinted at possibly recruiting George to go to Philadelphia to end the Cs’ dominance in the East.

Andre Iguodala, a four-time champ with the Golden State Warriors, was also spotted talking to some players and fans. “Iggy” last won the title in 2022 at the expense of the Celtics.

Celebrities could be headed to Boston for Game 5 between the Mavericks and Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks’ celebrity supporters could be headed to Boston for Game 5 against the Celtics. It seems like their presence has worked as expected as the hosts are beating up the visitors. With still 5:29 left to play in the third quarter, Luka Doncic and Co. are up 80-47. It will take almost a miracle to stop them from marching to the finish line.

Game 5 in TD Garden is expected to be loud. Dallas’ A-list supporters could go there but the home team will have its fair share of crowd drawers. It might turn out to be a battle of star power on and off the court.

With Dirk Nowitzki showing up in back-to-back home games for the Mavs, Game 5 could see some former Boston Celtics players. Celtic Nation will be hoping Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and a handful of their legends will come out to support the team.

With history possibly happening next week, Ben Affleck, Mark Wahlberg, Matt Damon, Tom Brady and others could be at courtside.