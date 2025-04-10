"Dropping oil money": Football fans react to IOL Jerald "JJ" Mays committing to Texas Tech over Ole Miss, Oregon

Fans reacted as Jerald "JJ" Mays, a three-star offensive lineman from Weiss High School announced his commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday. He chose the Red Raiders over schools like SMU, Oregon, Ole Miss, Houston and Arizona State.

Mays received an offer from the Red Raiders on June 8, 2023. He took an unofficial visit to Texas on April 4 and pledged his allegiance soon after. On3's Hayes Fawcett shared the news on Instagram, and fans were quick to react.

"Texas Tech dropping Oil Money love to see it," one fan said.

"so happy for you jj!," one wrote.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 let’s go!!!," another commented.

The Red Raiders were the favorites to land the three-star offensive lineman, according to On3. According to recruiting website, Texas Tech had an 88.0% chance of landing the offensive lineman.

"Congrats fam, always beloved in you 🔥💪🏽," one wrote.

"Congrats JJ!," another said.

"Congrats 🔥🔥," another commented.

Jerald "JJ" Mays is ranked No.611 in the country and is the 59th-best offensive lineman in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He's also the 85th-best overall recruit from the state of Texas.

Jerald "JJ" Mays and Stephen Cannon became Texas Tech's latest commitments from the Class of 2026

The Texas Tech Red Raiders landed the commitment of three-star offensive lineman from Pflugerville, Texas. He committed to the program on Tuesday along with four-star quarterback Stephen Cannon.

The duo became the program's latest commitments after landing seven athletes before Tuesday, as per 247Sports. Jerald "JJ" Mays feels the Red Raiders can dominate their conference.

"I feel like we can dominate the Big 12," Jerald "JJ" Mays said, as per Heartland College Sports.

Cannon also spoke about his decision to pledge his allegiance to the Joey McGuire-led program.

"I think my play style fits what they run at Texas Tech," Cannon said, as per On3. "They talked me through my plan and how they see me coming in and my plan for the future and also the people there."

"The facilities are amazing and stadium and everything is great, but even if that wasn’t there the coaches and people in the community are amazing and that’s the main reason I chose Texas Tech."

The Red Raiders' Class of 2026 is ranked No.22 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program has nine commitments on its roster from the class.

