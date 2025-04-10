Uncommitted five-star Nate Ament, ranked No. 4 overall from the Class of 2025, was scheduled to announce his commitment during the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1. However, he pushed back his announcement until after the NCAA Final Four. With the NCAA Tournament now over, Ament's announcement is imminent.

Five schools are left fighting for Ament's commitment, and they are Duke, Louisville, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky.

With his announcement possibly arriving soon, fans speculated where the five-star small forward might choose to go.

Fans are largely divided, with many saying he might go to one of the favorites, such as Duke, while others think he might choose one of the wildcards, such as Arkansas.

"Duke pls 🔥," one Blue Devils fan said.

"Arkansas," one Razorbacks fan dadded.

"Kentucky getting him Brandon garrison is transferring and he keeps delaying his commitment," one Wildcats fan added.

There were a lot of Duke fans who commented on the post, though there were also other people who wanted him to commit to other schools that are not among his final five choices.

"@ament_nate it’s not too late to switch it up and become a Tar Heel." said one North Carolina fan.

"@ament_nate go to duke go team up wit da boozer twins and win da championship next season," said another Blue Devils fan, mentioning Cameron and Cayden Boozer.

"Be a good fit at Michigan State," said another person wanting him to go for a different school.

Fans speculate where Nate Ament would go for college (source: IG/ sportscenternext)

Meleek Thomas pitches for Arkansas to Nate Ament

Arkansas has been trying hard to get Nate Ament, and it has sent its two top recruits, five-star Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr., to try and convince him during the McDonald's All-American Game.

Ament played for the East and was teammates with Acuff, while Thomas played for the West, though they spent some time together for promotions for the April 1 game.

"I would say my pitch to Nate has just been, if you want to come play with winners," Thomas said. "If you want to come play with winners and play with players that’s really going to be for you, I’m telling him to come to Arkansas just because we feel he could really be an asset for our team."

Duke and Louisville are considered by experts as the two favorites, while Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky are considered dark horses.

