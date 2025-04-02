"He better be something wherever he goes": Hoops fans react to Nate Ament's possible Louisville commitment leak by ESPN during McDonald's All-American

Nate Ament has pushed back his commitment until after the Final Four of the NCAA National Championships, with one of the favorites, Duke, still in the running. However, during the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday, ESPN may have leaked it with a visual featuring Ament being introduced in the starting lineup, listing the No. 4-ranked prospect to be committed to Louisville.

Ament has not officially made his decision yet, announcing so during the McDonald's All-American Game's Media Day event. It is still possible that the visual is just a mistake on ESPN's part, though it has certainly gotten a lot of fans talking, with many speculating that this may be a leak of what the five-star small forward's decision really is.

"if he’s doing all this trolling and messin around he better be something where ever he goes😭," wrote one fan.

"He's probably laying back and letting programs wine and dine him up until the deadline. While frustrating, I can't blame him one bit between the current NIL landscape and the transfer portal," one person pointed out.

"I get it’s April fools day but seems like a pretty big joke to be playing on where you’re going to play next season😂," said another commenter.

Meanwhile, others truly believe he is choosing Duke, while others are already getting frustrated with him not yet choosing which school to attend.

"Stay in the transfer portal we can get better proven players," one commenter noted.

"He’s going to Duke I bet," another person opined.

"PK already putting in work ! If we get this kid then fine if not I ain't worried about it," said one Cardinals fan.

Fans react to ESPN possibly leaking Nate Ament's choice of school (Source: IG/ lville.capital)

Nate Ament is choosing between Duke, Louisville, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas, though experts largely see this as a two-horse race between Duke and Louisville.

How well did Nate Ament do during the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game?

Nate Ament is the highest-ranked uncommitted player from the Class of 2025, and he impressed with his performance for the East Team during the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday. The five-star played a hair under 21 minutes and had 12 points and three rebounds.

However, his efforts were for naught, as the West, led by co-MVP Darryn Peterson, as well as No. 1-ranked AJ Dybantsa, took the victory, with a final score of 105-92. This also marks the first time the West defeated the East in the Boys Game since 2018.

