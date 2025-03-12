Hoops fans eagerly await Nate Ament's college decision. The 6-foot-9 small forward will reportedly announce his decision on Apr. 1, with Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville being his top five programs. Ament, who visited Duke last month, also visited the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Ament shared some images from his visit to Arkansas on Instagram, alongside Razorbacks signee and five-star recruit Darius Acuff. However, Duke signees — Cayden and Cameron Boozer, No. 17 recruit Shelton Henderson and No. 21 recruit Nikolas Khamenia — expressed their disapproval by commenting on his post.

Duke signees the Boozer twins, Shelton Henderson and Nik Khamenia share their reactions as they disapprove Nate Ament's visit to Arkansas (Image: IG/ Nate Ament)

"Nah I think I like Duke more," said Cayden Boozer, who also added another comment with a GIF with thumbs down sign.

"L Drip," commented Cameron Boozer with a thumbs down emoji.

"BOOO," said Nikolas Khamenia.

Ament, who played his entire high school career at Highland High School, has led the team to 38-5 overall and an unbeaten 9-0 record in the Virginia Section VISAA Division I Basketball League.

Furthermore, he also led his team to vicotry at the 2025 VISAA State Boys Basketball Tournament after defeating St. Christopher's 85-59 in the quarterfinals, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 73-57 in the semifinals and Bishop O'Connell in the championship game with a 56-51 scoreline.

He also talked about spending his entire high school career at the same school in a YouTube video by Swish Cultures:

"I would love to say that you shouldn't go to any prep school; you should stay where you are. Stay homegrown, but that's not really the case for a lot of kids. For me, personally, it was the case because I knew what I had at Highland," said Ament. "I knew I had a great head coach, amazing players, amazing teammates that were going to push me, you know, challenge me every day." (18:19 - 18:37)

Former NBA Star Austin Rivers pushing Nate Ament to join Duke

Nate Ament recently appeared in an episode of Off Guard with former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers. Rivers tried to convince Ament to join Duke, claiming that the program is ahead of the others in his list:

"I can tell you we we we want you, we want you that's clear. (Duke head coach) Jon (Scheyer) already told me to press you, all right. It's fully on. Listen, come to the show. They got more games on ESPN than the Lakers. They got more games on national television than the Knicks. It's the truth." (14:41-14:59).

Ultimately, which program do you think Ament will choose?

