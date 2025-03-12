  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Duke signees the Boozer twins, Shelton Henderson and Nik Khamenia share their reactions as they disapprove Nate Ament's visit to Arkansas

Duke signees the Boozer twins, Shelton Henderson and Nik Khamenia share their reactions as they disapprove Nate Ament's visit to Arkansas

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 12, 2025 10:30 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Highland School vs Prolific Prep - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Highland School vs Prolific Prep - Source: Getty

Hoops fans eagerly await Nate Ament's college decision. The 6-foot-9 small forward will reportedly announce his decision on Apr. 1, with Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville being his top five programs. Ament, who visited Duke last month, also visited the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Ad

Ament shared some images from his visit to Arkansas on Instagram, alongside Razorbacks signee and five-star recruit Darius Acuff. However, Duke signees — Cayden and Cameron Boozer, No. 17 recruit Shelton Henderson and No. 21 recruit Nikolas Khamenia — expressed their disapproval by commenting on his post.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Duke signees the Boozer twins, Shelton Henderson and Nik Khamenia share their reactions as they disapprove Nate Ament&#039;s visit to Arkansas (Image: IG/ Nate Ament)
Duke signees the Boozer twins, Shelton Henderson and Nik Khamenia share their reactions as they disapprove Nate Ament's visit to Arkansas (Image: IG/ Nate Ament)
"Nah I think I like Duke more," said Cayden Boozer, who also added another comment with a GIF with thumbs down sign.
Ad
"L Drip," commented Cameron Boozer with a thumbs down emoji.
"BOOO," said Nikolas Khamenia.

Ament, who played his entire high school career at Highland High School, has led the team to 38-5 overall and an unbeaten 9-0 record in the Virginia Section VISAA Division I Basketball League.

Furthermore, he also led his team to vicotry at the 2025 VISAA State Boys Basketball Tournament after defeating St. Christopher's 85-59 in the quarterfinals, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 73-57 in the semifinals and Bishop O'Connell in the championship game with a 56-51 scoreline.

Ad

He also talked about spending his entire high school career at the same school in a YouTube video by Swish Cultures:

"I would love to say that you shouldn't go to any prep school; you should stay where you are. Stay homegrown, but that's not really the case for a lot of kids. For me, personally, it was the case because I knew what I had at Highland," said Ament. "I knew I had a great head coach, amazing players, amazing teammates that were going to push me, you know, challenge me every day." (18:19 - 18:37)
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Former NBA Star Austin Rivers pushing Nate Ament to join Duke

Nate Ament recently appeared in an episode of Off Guard with former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers. Rivers tried to convince Ament to join Duke, claiming that the program is ahead of the others in his list:

"I can tell you we we we want you, we want you that's clear. (Duke head coach) Jon (Scheyer) already told me to press you, all right. It's fully on. Listen, come to the show. They got more games on ESPN than the Lakers. They got more games on national television than the Knicks. It's the truth." (14:41-14:59).
Ad

youtube-cover

Ultimately, which program do you think Ament will choose?

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी