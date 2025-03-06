Elite NBA trainers Chris Brickley and Chris Matthews share their reactions to Tyran Stokes’ hooping highlights for Notre Dame

Many consider No. 1 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes as one of the best scorers in high school basketball. He has helped Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) to be one of the best high school teams in the country, and he posted a highlight reel on Instagram of his time playing for the Knights this season.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The junior small forward showed how sound he is at scoring, from his outside shots to attacking the rim. This has impressed renowned basketball trainers Chris Brickley and Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews, who both commented on the highlight reel he posted.

"HIM!" commented Chris Brickley.

"He understands it 💪🏾," added shooting coach Chris Matthews.

Chris Brickley and Chris Matthews comment on Tyran Stokes' highlight reel (Source: Instagram/ _thetyranstokes)

Tyran Stokes is the No. 1 player in California and the No. 1 small forward, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He played alongside AJ Dybantsa for Prolific Prep last year but has since transferred to Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California.

Ad

Stokes led Notre Dame to the final of the CIF Southern Section Open Division final on Mar. 1 but fell 74-67 to Brayden Burries and the Roosevelt Mustangs. However, the Knights are still in contention and are playing for a state title. Specifically, Tyran Stokes and the Knights are trying to win the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Open Division title.

Tyran Stokes and Notre Dame open state championship campaign with win vs. Montgomery

Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) finally began its campaign for a California Open Division state title on Wednesday as the No. 3 seed and took on the No. 6 seed Montgomery Aztecs in the opening round. It was a dominant win for Tyran Stokes and crew, as they defeated the Aztecs by 20 points, 76-56.

Ad

Montgomery led the game early, 30-15 at one point. However, the Notre Dame Knights exploded and took over the game, outscoring the Aztecs 61-21 in the final 19 minutes. Montgomery failed to maintain any momentum and collapsed in the second half.

After that win against Montgomery, the Knights are through to the regional semi-finals, where No. 2 seed St. Joseph is waiting for them. The showdown is scheduled for Saturday, with the winner moving on to the regional finals. They will face the winner of the game between No. 1 seed Roosevelt and No. 4 seed Harvard Westlake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback