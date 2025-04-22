Elite South Carolina target Oliviyah Edwards shares 3-word message as she heads to Adidas AAU summer circuit for the last time before college career

Five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards has wrapped up her high school season and returned to the AAU circuit for her final summer. Edwards will play for the Northwest Greyhounds in the Adidas 3SSB league, marking her last AAU campaign.

On Tuesday, she shared an Instagram story with a three-word caption.

"The last summer," Edwards wrote.

Five-star Oliviyah Edwards shares her final AAU run this summer with the Northwest Greyhounds (Source: IG/ oliviyah.edwards)

Edwards' Adidas 3SSB campaign begins Friday at the 3SSB Session I tournament in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The Northwest Greyhounds face United Family at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in the 17U category.

The Greyhounds have two games Saturday: against Meta Hoops and Texas Lonestar. They will play Full Package on Sunday.

Edwards, a 6-foot-3 forward from Tacoma, Washington, ranks No. 5 nationally in the On3 Industry Rankings. She is the No. 2 power forward and the top player in Washington for the Class of 2026.

After South Carolina, the Greyhounds compete in Adidas Session II in Bryan, Texas, from May 15-19. They will then play in the West Coast Clash in Ladera Ranch, California, and return to Rock Hill for the Road to Palmetto event July 17-22

Which teams are targeting Oliviyah Edwards?

A lot of collegiate teams are targeting Oliviyah Edwards, with the five-star power forward already having visited USC and South Carolina.

She has also visited Tennessee and has received offers from several other big schools. These include LSU, North Carolina, Arizona, Texas Tech, Ohio State, TCU, UCLA, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Stanford, BYU, Arizona State, Florida State, Maryland, San Jose State, Dayton and more.

No clear favorite has come out, though On3 lists Washington as the favorite at 5.9%. This may change as she visits more schools and talks to more coaches.

