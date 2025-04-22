  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Elite South Carolina target Oliviyah Edwards shares 3-word message as she heads to Adidas AAU summer circuit for the last time before college career

Elite South Carolina target Oliviyah Edwards shares 3-word message as she heads to Adidas AAU summer circuit for the last time before college career

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Apr 22, 2025 18:48 GMT
Oliviyah Edwards during visit to South Carolina (source: IG/oliviyah.edwards)
Oliviyah Edwards during visit to South Carolina (source: IG/oliviyah.edwards)

Five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards has wrapped up her high school season and returned to the AAU circuit for her final summer. Edwards will play for the Northwest Greyhounds in the Adidas 3SSB league, marking her last AAU campaign.

Ad

On Tuesday, she shared an Instagram story with a three-word caption.

"The last summer," Edwards wrote.
Five-star Oliviyah Edwards shares her final AAU run this summer with the Northwest Greyhounds (Source: IG/ oliviyah.edwards)
Five-star Oliviyah Edwards shares her final AAU run this summer with the Northwest Greyhounds (Source: IG/ oliviyah.edwards)

Edwards' Adidas 3SSB campaign begins Friday at the 3SSB Session I tournament in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The Northwest Greyhounds face United Family at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in the 17U category.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Greyhounds have two games Saturday: against Meta Hoops and Texas Lonestar. They will play Full Package on Sunday.

Edwards, a 6-foot-3 forward from Tacoma, Washington, ranks No. 5 nationally in the On3 Industry Rankings. She is the No. 2 power forward and the top player in Washington for the Class of 2026.

After South Carolina, the Greyhounds compete in Adidas Session II in Bryan, Texas, from May 15-19. They will then play in the West Coast Clash in Ladera Ranch, California, and return to Rock Hill for the Road to Palmetto event July 17-22

Ad

Which teams are targeting Oliviyah Edwards?

A lot of collegiate teams are targeting Oliviyah Edwards, with the five-star power forward already having visited USC and South Carolina.

She has also visited Tennessee and has received offers from several other big schools. These include LSU, North Carolina, Arizona, Texas Tech, Ohio State, TCU, UCLA, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Stanford, BYU, Arizona State, Florida State, Maryland, San Jose State, Dayton and more.

No clear favorite has come out, though On3 lists Washington as the favorite at 5.9%. This may change as she visits more schools and talks to more coaches.

About the author
Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Twitter icon

Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.

Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.

As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.

When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan).

Know More

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications