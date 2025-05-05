Ethan Feaster, a four-star wide receiver from DeSoto High School, received a visit from USC coaches on Monday, as per On3. The 6-0.5 athlete is currently sitting on offers from top programs such as LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Ole Miss, Georgia and Penn State.

Feaster will make his first visit to the Trojans' program in June of this year, as per 247Sports. USC's quarterbacks coach, Luke Huard, and wide receivers coach, Dennis Simmons, paid a visit to the four-star athlete, according to On3 Recruits' Twitter account.

The Texas native is also set to make visits to Miami, Texas A&M and LSU in the upcoming weeks. According to On3, the Trojans are one of the favorites to land the four-star wide receiver.

The recruiting website has give the Lincoln Riley-led program the fourth-best odds of landing Feaster. The LSU Tigers are currently the leading contenders to land him.

Ethan Feaster is ranked No.43 in the country and is the fourth-best wide receiver in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the sixth-best overall recruit in the state of Texas.

Ethan Feaster includes the USC Trojans in his final shortlist

Ethan Feaster shortlisted four programs from the phlethora of offers he has received. The USC Trojans made the list along with LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama.

Feaster is set to announce his commitment on July 4 this year after taking official visits to all the four programs. He shed light on his recruitment and spoke about the Trojans as a potential landing spot.

"To me, I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U. Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school," Ethan Feaster said, as per SI.

He further continued,""With USC, you know they will have a great quarterback throwing their receivers the ball with Lincoln Riley the head coach. They keep good players and the offense would be fun to play in."

The Trojans' Class of 2026 is ranked No.1 in the country, as per 247Sports. They have landed 27 recruits so far including five-star athletes Xavier Griffin and Keenyi Pepe.

