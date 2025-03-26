A former Georgia high school football player, Byron Terry, checked a long-held dream off his list, hosting the BJT Inspire Football Camp at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy in Metro Atlanta. What started with a tweet back in 2018 for the Eagle's Landing Christian Academy football player turned into a memorable moment.

Now an Atlanta-based sports personality, Byron Terry reached out to former NFL players from Georgia about the coaching camp. Former NFL players Latavious Brini and Quincy Carter joined Terry as he welcomed middle schoolers for three hours of drills, mentorship and life lessons.

Quincy Carter, a Georgia Bulldogs alum, played for them between 1998 and 2000. He was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 1998 and selected to the All-SEC Second Team in 1999. Carter was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Quincy Carter and Byron Terry at the camp (image via Tyler Russ/tylereruss.com)

Latavious Brini, also a Georgia Bulldogs alum, played for them between 2018 and 2021, helping them to a national championship. After racking up 55 tackles, an interception, and two fumble recoveries at the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2022, Brini signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Terry praised Brini’s ability to connect with the kids and sharpen their on-field instincts.

Terry is a sports personality/analyst and writer who also competes in flag football for '7on7' from time to time. Sportskeeda connected with the Kennesaw State University alum to learn more about the football camp and how the presence of former NFL personalities from Georgia helped inspire the kids.

Speaking about the presence of Quincy Carter and Latavious Brini, Terry said:

"I think them being at the camp was good for the players because it gave them something to work towards. A lot of people want to play college and pro football and learning from them is a plus."

The BJT Inspire Football Camp: How former NFL and college players came together to enhance local Georgia football

Sportskeeda spoke to Byron Terry about how he kick-started the camp and recruited former NFL and college football personalities to help make it a success.

He spoke about the conception of the camp, which happened back in 2018, with a dream. Terry said:

“I tweeted back in 2018 that I wanted to have my own football camp one day, and now in 2025, with the help of Met Agency Sports and others, I was able to accomplish that. I think football camps are good because you can learn a lot about the sport and the lessons it can teach you overall.”

Terry signed with MET Agency Sports for marketing in 2025 and had a meeting with the owner, Autumn Seldon, in February. The MET Agency helped with the logistics of the camp while Terry reached out to coaches and players.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter and former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Latavious Brini joined in as coaches for the camp. Also joining them were former Ohio State University wide receiver Major Brown and Micah Hughes.

Former UGA safety Latavious Brini training kids at the camp (image via Tyler Russ/tylereruss.com)

Terry also tapped his high school teammate Sean Queen, both hailing from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia, to round out the camp coaching crew. Former NFL players Jonathan Dwyer Sr. and Tyson Graham were unable to make it to the inaugural edition of the camp.

The camp took place on March 23, 2025, at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy in the Metro Atlanta area. Middle school-aged kids were coached by Brini, Carter, Terry, and others for over three hours, where they engaged in various drills.

Terry told Sportskeeda that he hopes to host more camps like this to inspire and train kids in Georgia. He said:

"It gives them a chance to learn about what coaches are looking for in a player at the high school football level," eventually prepping them for a college football career.

Potential Georgia high school football standouts at the camp

Speaking to Terry about how the kids performed at the camp, he pointed out some of the youth football players who impressed him and the other coaches.

Some of the notable players included Class of 2030 QB Cameron “CJ” Marsh Jr. The young quarterback clocked in at an impressive 4.70 seconds for the 40-yard dash and 4.32 seconds for the 20-yard shuttle.

Cameron "CJ" Marsh Jr. plays for the Gwinnett Football League under the Parkview organization. Terry noted that "Marsh Jr. threw the ball really well and accurately about 50 yards." 'CJ' is also a finalist for the 'Born to Compete' 7th Grade QB of the Year award.

Another notable player was Thomas Stratton, a rising 7th grader LB who performed well in defensive footwork drills. He ran a 5.73-second shuttle, contesting eagerly for catches against coverage in 1-on-1s on the offensive side. As per Terry, Latavious Brini said that Stratton was very much a coachable player.

WR/DB Royce Paul is a 6th grader from Marietta Cardinals who ran a 5.4 40-yard dash and 4.88 shuttle. As per Terry, he "offensively, caught the ball well in 1-on-1s and defensively did well in press coverage".

Talking about the camp and his experience, Terry said:

"I think the coaches had a lot of fun. Players, parents and such as well. The players did a good job of the drills and they improved after coaches worked with them."

Such endeavors on part of professional athletes will go a long way to inspire and promote young and upcoming players.

