"Etiwanda vs Ontario Christian and absolute cinema": Hoops fans react as Kaleena Smith heads into CIF Southern Section final with a 14-game win streak

The Ontario Christian Lady Knights Big 3 of No. 1-ranked sophomore Kaleena Smith and freshman phenoms Tatiana Griffin and Sydney Douglas have led the team to become the No. 1 team in the country, according to MaxPreps. The team has been unstoppable and is heading to the CIF Southern Section final, and they are doing so on a 14-game winning streak.

The Lady Knights are already 28-1 this season, and awaiting them in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final will be defending champions Etiwanda Eagles, which five-star LSU signee Grace Knox leads. Ontario Christian defeated Etiwanda in November, setting up the rematch in the final, which some fans find to be a fitting matchup.

"Etiwanda vs Ontario Christian and absolute cinema. Can’t wait," one commenter said.

"Something serious 🔥🔥," another fan said.

"I don't thonk Kaleena can be stopped," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others talked about Ontario Christian's Big 3 of Smith, Griffin and Douglas and how they are the team to beat this season.

"The chemistry is unmatched! The BIG 3!!" one fan said.

"This team unstoppable to beat 🔥🔥🔥," another fan posted.

"Let’s GO OC! 🏆," one Ontario Christian fan wrote.

Fans commented on Kaleena Smith and Ontario Christian heading to the CIF Southern Section Open Division final (Source: Instagram/@overtimeselect)

The showdown against Etiwanda, which is seeking its second straight state championship, will happen on March 1. The last time these two teams met, the final score was 74-66, with Knox putting up a 30-point performance, but her efforts were not enough as Smith and the Lady Knights were just too much.

Kaleena Smith and Ontario Christian's road to the final

The last time Ontario Christian lost was against Archbishop Mitty on Dec. 21, with a final score of 59-34. However, the Lady Knights got their revenge just a few weeks later. They defeated Archbishop Mitty 61-44 on Jan. 4.

Since that loss to Mitty, Ontario Christian has been unstoppable and entered the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoff as the first seed. They started their playoff campaign in pool play, beating Sage Hill on Feb. 15 by 68-35 before demolishing Bioshop Montgomery on Feb. 19, 72-52.

Their biggest challenge of the pool phase was No. 4 seed Sierra Canyon, led by No. 3 junior Jerzy Robinson. However, Kaleena Smith and Co. beat them on Saturday, 62-52.

