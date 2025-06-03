Five Florida high school coaches step down in solidarity with the controversial dismissal of Union County HC Andrew Thomas: REPORTS

The Florida high school football circuit is ripe with controversy following the dismissal of Union County's athletic director, Andrew Thomas. On Thursday, Thomas was relieved of his duties as athletic director and football coach after leading the Fightin' Tigers to a 46-14 record, with a 0.767 winning percentage, per Ridaught's report.

Ad

His removal from his post has sent shockwaves through the Union community, which saw tremendous development under his mentorship. In the meantime, Lamar Waters will serve as an interim AD and football coach.

"So y'all, it would not have been this successful without the help of my wife. I've had nothing but full support from the school Board and Boosters through this!" Andrew Thomas wrote in a Facebook post.

Ad

Trending

"I know a lot are thinking what did he do?? Nothing not to deserve this ."

Thomas also praised the County's coaching roster for their hard work and grit.

"I have also been very fortunate to have a wonderful coaching staff throughout the 5 yrs that's changed yr to yr, diff guys that have bought into our culture ... They have worked for beyond the hours of their paycheck!

Ad

Ad

He further mentioned that he will elaborate on his dismissal at a later time. In solidarity with their head coach, Union County's coaching staff stepped down from their positions. Five coaches, Kyle Presnick, Scott McDaniel, Riley Reed, Travis Smith and Craig Slocum, announced their departure via Facebook.

"My passion for coaching and my desire to help guide the young men in this program made this the most gut wrenching decision of my career,” McDaniel wrote. “My heart hurts, but wrong is wrong.”

Ad

Ad

Union County Superintendent states parental concerns over Andrew Thomas' dismissal

Union County Superintendent Mike Ripplinger gave a vague response on Andrew Thomas' dismissal, citing parental concerns. When pressed for further comments, Ripplinger stated that he knows the coach is going through a rough patch and he "does not want to add salt to the wound," according to TV20.

Thomas arrived at Union County with a successful track record, leading Trenton High to two state championships in 2013 and 2015. When he eventually headed to Union County, the football team had been suffering for the last 30 years.

Ad

In his five years of coaching stint at Union County, the Tigers made it to the state semi-finals twice in 2022 and 2024, beating Madison County and Columbia for the first time. It averaged nine wins per season under his tutelage.

During his tenure, the high school enhanced its infrastructure, adding a new Jumbotron, upgrading their locker room and floors and renovating the fieldhouse. Additionally, under his leadership, 16 students advanced to college football.

Also Read: Former Texas and Utah player Cam Rising returns to high school alma mater as coach

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More