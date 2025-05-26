Florida QB commit Will Griffin pursues New Jersey's No. 1 recruit Luke Wafle in the Class of 2026

Four-star quarterback Luke Wafle initially left Florida off his list of top schools, which included Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and USC. But after making an official visit to Gainesville on May 16, the standout from The Hun School (New Jersey) quickly moved the Gators into his top five.

Ad

“After that visit, I can definitely see myself being a player at Florida," Wafle told On3.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Florida has two committed players in the 2026 class: four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez. Wafle's recruitment update caught the attention of Griffin, who made a recruitment pitch with a simple Gators emoji.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wafle is the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 10 edge rusher in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He’s also a multi-sport athlete, competing in basketball during the winter and throwing shot put in track as a sophomore.

Luke Wafle's older brother, Owen Wafle, was part of Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class. The Nittany Lions are still seen as the favorite in Luke’s recruitment, holding a lead with a 25.4% prediction from On3.

Ad

Luke Wafle previews his Ohio State trip

Luke Wafle made an unofficial visit to Ohio State in March, and he will get another chance to connect with the program during an official visit scheduled for next month.

In an interview with On3, Wafle shared what he is hoping to learn on his upcoming trip:

“I want to see Ohio State’s plan for me on the official visit. I am excited to spend more time with coach Johnson too. He came by my house the other day for dinner and he is a great coach. Coach Johnson excites me about Ohio State. That is the first thing that comes to mind. His whole career has been about developing players."

Ohio State has 13 committed players in the 2026 class and ranks No. 3 in the nation. This cycle is headlined by five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., but lacks a quarterback commit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.