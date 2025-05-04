Following Texas’ visit, Deion Sanders’ Colorado set to host four-star RB KJ Edwards

KJ Edwards, a four-star running back from Carthage High School, is sitting on more than 30 offers from some of the best programs in the country. Schools such as Texas, SMU, Texas A&M, USC, Notre Dame, Oregon and Miami have all extended offers to the talented running back.

Edwards is taking visits to multiple programs and took a trip to Boulder this weekend for a visit to the Colorado Buffaloes. This was the four-star recruit's first visit to the program, according to 247Sports. He received an offer from the Buffs on March 7. The 5-10 recruit's trip to Colorado came on the back of his official visit to Texas in April.

According to On3, the Texas Longhorns have the best odds of landing the four-star prospect. The recruiting website has given the program a 92.2% chance of acquiring Edwards, followed by SMU (3.6%) and Texas A&M (2.1%). The Longhorns are set to host Edwards for another visit on June 13, followed by Baylor on June 20.

KJ Edwards is ranked No. 42 in the country and is the fourth-best running back in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the fifth-best overall recruit in the state of Texas.

KJ Edwards gave Texas and Texas A&M the upper hand in his recruitment

The four-star running back from Carthage, Texas, KJ Edwards, is one of the most heavily recruited athletes from the Class of 2026. The rusher is sitting on offers from top programs and is set to visit Texas and Baylor in June this year, as per 247Sports.

According to On3, the Longhorns are the leading candidates in the recruitment of Edwards. He spoke about the program and gave Texas and Texas A&M the upper hand in his recruitment.

"I haven’t narrowed my list down or anything yet, but I know Texas and Texas A&M will get official visits. Those two are recruiting me hard, they are doing all they can to build relationships and I am feeling good about those two schools," the four-star running back told On3, as per SI.

KJ Edwards also spoke about the Longhorns' efforts to land his commitment in an interview with On3.

"Texas is always reaching out and doing their job with me well," Edwards told On3 in February, as per College Football Network. "They reach out on Saturdays before the games, and that is a great feeling. They are telling me they need me. Since my freshman year, Texas has been recruiting me hard."

Texas' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 48 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program has landed five commitment so far and are set to add more going forward.

